Deadline to collect unclaimed $100,000 Powerball prize from Louisiana Lottery drawing near

An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $100,000 is set to expire Feb. 10, a Louisiana Lottery news release said.

The ticket was purchased Aug. 14, 2023, at Murphy Express #8510 on Highway 16 in Denham Springs. As of today, no one has claimed the winning Powerball ticket.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 32-34-37-39-47 and the Powerball number was 03. The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win $50,000. The player added the $1 Power Play option, which multiplied the prize to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The winning numbers for the March 7 drawing were 06-13-19-36-51, and the Powerball number was 18.

A $50,000 winning ticket was drawn Oct. 9, 2023, and purchased at Piggly Wiggly at 8410 Highway182, in Opelousas. The winning numbers are 16, 34, 46, 55, 67, and Powerball number 14. That winning Powerball ticket is set to expire April 6.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said in the release. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim their prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. In this case, the winner must claim their prize by close of business Feb. 9 due to Feb. 10 falling on a weekend. Powerball prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge. Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund.

Any players who believe they hold a Powerball winning ticket should contact the Lottery's headquarters immediately at (225) 297-2000 to schedule a time to claim their prize and have their questions answered.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball prize to expire Feb. 10: Louisiana Lottery