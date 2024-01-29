Deadline for employers to submit withholding records is Jan. 31

(WAVY) — Reminder to employers that the deadline to submit 2023 withholding records including W-2 and 1099 forms, is Jan. 31.

There are two free online filing options available to help submit withholding records electronically:

eForms , a fast and free way to file and pay state taxes online

Web Upload, which allows you to file and pay employer withholding and income tax statements.

Virginia also accept corrected W-2s (or “W-2Cs”) for Tax Year 2021 and beyond. Use this form to update or change wage or withholding data. For Tax Year 2020 and prior years, payroll providers and employers will need to submit written copies of updated W-2s.

