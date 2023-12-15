GAYLORD — The Gaylord City Council on Monday night extended a purchase agreement with a developer that wants to build 41 single-family homes on a vacant 18-acre parcel of land in the city.

The agreement between the city and the Woda Cooper Companies for the land that borders I-75 and West Street was scheduled to expire on Jan. 15, 2024. The new expiration date is July 31, 2024. Council decided to give the company more time to obtain state funding for the project.

"They were applying for funding under the Missing Middle program at MSHDA (Michigan State Housing Development Authority) and they were not awarded funding in this round," said city manager Kim Awrey. "But MSHDA told the company to wait for potential funding down the road and (Woda Cooper) figures it will be at least March before they hear anything."

This the land between I-75 and West Street in Gaylord that developer Woda Cooper Companies wants to turn into 41 single-family homes. Council has extended the purchase agreement with the company until July 31, 2024.

Woda Cooper wants to build 41 homes with three and four bedrooms that would sell for a range of $200,000 to $230,000 each. The sale price is dependent on the MSHDA funding that is approved.

Awrey said the firm's construction plans for the property remain in place pending a funding decision.

In September, council lowered the price Woda Cooper will pay for the property to $210,000, down from $290,000. The property was originally valued at $337,000 but council reduced the price to $290,000 to expedite the development process.

In another move to push the project along, council also approved a variance from a city zoning requirement that calls for a crawl space or basement in each home instead of the slab construction preferred by Woda Cooper. The variance gives the firm the option of using a crawl space or slab foundation.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Deadline extended for single-family housing project in Gaylord