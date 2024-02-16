Deadline for Farah & Farah college education scholarship program nearing

Farah & Farah is reminding the local students of the Feb. 20 deadline to apply for the 4th annual Empowering Greatness Scholarship program.

The initiative aims to recognize and support higher education goals by giving 2 full years of college tuition to 5 outstanding high school students, amounting to $50,000.

To qualify, students must currently be enrolled in a public or charter school in Florida, demonstrate exceptional academic performance and active community involvement and submit an essay or video. Scholarship recipients will be announced on May 3.

A scholarship committee will assess all completed using a set rubric, and the top 10% of applicants will advance for review and final selections by a panel of judges, each a notable leader in their communities and respective fields.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 20. Students can submit their applications through the online application portal.

For more information, please visit farahandfarah.com/scholarship or email scholarships@farahandfarah.com.

