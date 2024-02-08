Deadline to file for primary election in Indiana is noon Friday
MUNCIE, Ind. — The ballots are slowly filling up for the Republican and Democrat primary elections to be conducted on May 7.
Candidates who still want to make the ballot this year have until noon Friday to file for either the Democratic or Republican primary.
As of last Friday, only two actual primary races were on the ballot so far, both are in the Republican Party. One competitive race is for the state representative race in the 33rd District with two candidates. The other is in the race for at-large Delaware County Council, where four Republicans are seeking nomination to three council seats.
Large voter turnouts are expected at the polls this year since Hoosiers will be voting for a U.S. president, as well as a new governor and a U.S. senator. All U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for election, as representatives serve two-year terms.
Victoria Spartz, the incumbent Republican congresswoman from Indiana's 5th District, which includes Delaware County, has said she will not run for re-election and Republican U.S. Senator Mike Braun is also not running for re-election. Instead Braun filed to run in the Republican primary for governor.
Locally, three Indiana House of Representative seats in the Muncie area will be on the ballot along with at-large county council seats, two county commissioners, two county judgeships, the county treasurer and county surveyor. In Yorktown, members of the town council will also be chosen.
Republicans whofiled for th e spring primary election
State Representative 33rd DistrictGregory W. LeMaster John (J.D.) Prescott
State Representative 34th District
Susan Dillon
State Representative 35the District
Elizabeth Rowray
Judge, Delaware Circuit Court 3
Doug Mawhorr
Delaware County TreasurerBradley (Brad) Polk
Delaware County Surveyor Tom Borchers
Delaware County Commissioner, 1st DistrictStephen D, Brand
Delaware County Council at-Large (Three candidates elected)Amber GreeneJessica L. Piper Ryan S. Webb Eugene H. Whitehead
Yorktown Town Council, 2nd DistrictNanci Sears Perry
Yorktown Town Council, 5th DistrictMartarose Guinn
Democrats who have filed for the spring primary
State Representative 33rd District
John E Bartlett
State Representative 34th District
Sue Errington
State Representative 35th District
Philip G. (Phil) Gift
Judge, Delaware Circuit Court 2
Kimberly S. Dowling
David Penticuff is a reporter with the Star Press. He can be reached at dpenticuff@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Primary races on May 7 ballot are few so far; filing deadline Friday