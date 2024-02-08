Deadline to file for primary election in Indiana is noon Friday

MUNCIE, Ind. — The ballots are slowly filling up for the Republican and Democrat primary elections to be conducted on May 7.

Candidates who still want to make the ballot this year have until noon Friday to file for either the Democratic or Republican primary.

As of last Friday, only two actual primary races were on the ballot so far, both are in the Republican Party. One competitive race is for the state representative race in the 33rd District with two candidates. The other is in the race for at-large Delaware County Council, where four Republicans are seeking nomination to three council seats.

Large voter turnouts are expected at the polls this year since Hoosiers will be voting for a U.S. president, as well as a new governor and a U.S. senator. All U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for election, as representatives serve two-year terms.

Victoria Spartz, the incumbent Republican congresswoman from Indiana's 5th District, which includes Delaware County, has said she will not run for re-election and Republican U.S. Senator Mike Braun is also not running for re-election. Instead Braun filed to run in the Republican primary for governor.

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner stands with Amber Greene, Republican candidate for at-large Delaware County Council during Greene's campaign kickoff party last week. Both Republicans and Democrats have until noon Friday to file their candidacy for the 2024 primary election on May 7.

Locally, three Indiana House of Representative seats in the Muncie area will be on the ballot along with at-large county council seats, two county commissioners, two county judgeships, the county treasurer and county surveyor. In Yorktown, members of the town council will also be chosen.

Republicans whofiled for th e spring primary election

State Representative 33rd DistrictGregory W. LeMaster John (J.D.) Prescott

State Representative 34th District

Susan Dillon

State Representative 35the District

Elizabeth Rowray

Judge, Delaware Circuit Court 3

Doug Mawhorr

Delaware County TreasurerBradley (Brad) Polk

Delaware County Surveyor Tom Borchers

Delaware County Commissioner, 1st DistrictStephen D, Brand

Delaware County Council at-Large (Three candidates elected)Amber GreeneJessica L. Piper Ryan S. Webb Eugene H. Whitehead

Yorktown Town Council, 2nd DistrictNanci Sears Perry

Yorktown Town Council, 5th DistrictMartarose Guinn

Democrats who have filed for the spring primary

State Representative 33rd District

John E Bartlett

State Representative 34th District

Sue Errington

State Representative 35th District

Philip G. (Phil) Gift

Judge, Delaware Circuit Court 2

Kimberly S. Dowling

David Penticuff is a reporter with the Star Press. He can be reached at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Primary races on May 7 ballot are few so far; filing deadline Friday