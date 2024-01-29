Property taxes in Texas are delinquent after Wednesday, Jan. 31, so the Wichita County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office is taking steps to help residents get their taxes paid.

Tax Assessor Tommy Smyth said all people in line at the office's lobby in the Courthouse Annex at 600 Scott Ave. will be served even though the lobby closes at 4:30 p.m.

A secure depository outside the Wichita County Annex will help residents make tax payments in time for the Jan. 31 deadline.

Additionally, Smyth's office wil have clerks on duty in the Burkburnett and Iowa Park field offices on Jan. 31. The Electra field office will not be open on that date, however, all field offices have payment slots.

Also, for the first time the annex has a secure sidewalk depository. Payments made there prior to 8 a.m on Feb. 1 will be posted with a Jan. 31 date.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: With deadline looming, Wichita County aims to help taxpayers