Deadline looms for Health First Indiana Initiative
Deadline looms for Health First Indiana Initiative
Deadline looms for Health First Indiana Initiative
Walgreens abruptly lost its CEO Roz Brewer Friday, the second top position to be left vacant in less than a month.
"There really is a calming, sort of wisdom you receive with age,” says Smart. "You appreciate things a lot more."
I don't even want to think about all of the gross gunk on your hairbrush that scientists haven't even discovered yet.
It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London telehealth startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by the likes of the founders of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.
Top picks for users who prize simplicity, affordability and safety features above all else.
The clock is ticking for Firefly Aerospace and Millennium Space Systems, with the two companies announcing today that they have entered the “hot standby phase” for an orbital mission for the U.S. Space Force. The exact launch date of the Victus Nox mission, Firefly’s third mission using the Alpha rocket, is unknown. This is by design: The mission is part of the U.S. Space Force’s initiative to solicit rapid launch capabilities from commercial industry.
Clearblue launched a new menopause testing product. The "Menopause Stage Indicator" is a first for the company. It will look for follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels which are measured to confirm menopause.
Kyle McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starting job, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Brown will also see the field vs. Indiana on Saturday.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's latest health scare will increase speculation about who will be the next Senate Republican leader.
The ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner is a versatile and indispensable tool for car owners and enthusiasts.
German Bionic, the robot exoskeleton startup behind the lightweight Apogee exosuit, just revealed the Apogee+, a hardware refresh intended to service health care workers. The powered exoskeleton allows nurses and other health care professionals to have greater access to patients, particularly the elderly and the infirm. The company hopes to decrease the “immense levels of stress endured” by these medical professionals.
"Whether or not they share my DNA isn’t the end-all, be-all," one man tells Yahoo Life.
Netflix shares rallied on Wednesday as analysts champion the streaming giant's crackdown on password sharing, along with its recently launched ad-supported tier.
Popular and controversial YouTuber Fousey called the Miami Police Department during the twelfth day of his subathon on Kick, a livestreaming platform.
About 2% of women will have a Bartholin's cyst at some point in their lifetime.
What is an AED? Using one can save a life, according to experts.
A new study finds that many fish oil supplements make broad health claims that aren't backed up.
Neurowyzr wants to help more people get brain healthcare through tools like its online Digital Brain Function Screen (DBFS). The startup, which has offices in Singapore and India, announced today it has raised $2.1 million in seed funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Jungle Ventures and Peak XV’s (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) Surge program, with participation from angel investors.
Meta has confirmed that non-personalized content feeds are incoming on Facebook and Instagram in the European Union ahead of the August 25 deadline for compliance with the bloc's rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Meta's move follows a similar announcement by TikTok earlier this month. The DSA requires larger platforms and search engines (so-called VLOPs and VLOSE) to provide users in the region with the ability to switch off AI-driven "personalization" -- a feature which selects and displays content based on tracking and profiling individual users.
A small but growing body of research suggests that psychedelic mushrooms may have several mental health benefits, including improving depression and anxiety.