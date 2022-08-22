Deadline Looms for Petition to Challenge Kenyan Election Result

(Bloomberg) -- Raila Odinga, who was defeated in Kenya’s presidential election earlier this month, said he’s ready to challenge the outcome as the deadline to lodge a petition looms.

Odinga has until 2 p.m. in Nairobi, the capital, to file a lawsuit at the Supreme Court.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati last week declared William Ruto president-elect, after announcing that he obtained 50.5% of the valid votes cast in the Aug. 9 vote, compared with 48.9% for Odinga.

Odinga, 77, rejected the outcome, saying due process wasn’t followed.

“Truth is going to be known,” he told a gathering at a church on Sunday. “We are going to show it wide and open starting tomorrow.”

A lengthy delay in appointing Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor poses a risk to political stability in East Africa’s largest economy, where previous disputed elections have been marred by violence. There’s been no notable unrest in the wake of this month’s vote.

Ruto, 55, said the IEBC had “bent over backward to accommodate everybody.” The validity of the results is being questioned by those who don’t want to accept that they lost, Ruto told reporters after he was declared president-elect on Aug. 15.

Under Kenya’s constitution, a legal challenge to the validity of the results must be filed within seven days of their announcement, and the Supreme Court must make a ruling within 14 days of that. If it nullifies the vote, as it did in 2017, fresh elections must be held within 60 days. If the results are upheld, Ruto will be sworn-in on a Tuesday, a week after the ruling.

