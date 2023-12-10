Deadline is Monday for Maui fire assistance

Dec. 10—Monday is the last day for those affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance and a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration.

Monday is the last day for those affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance and a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration.

Those who have homeowners insurance should file a claim with their insurance company before applying for FEMA assistance. A settlement is not needed before applying with FEMA.

Since the wildfires, over $304 million in federal aid has been approved for over 6, 800 households as of Friday—$38, 563, 875 in FEMA assistance and $266, 135, 600 in SBA disaster loans, FEMA said in a news release.

FEMA continues to call for help from the community as it works with the American Red Cross and the state to move wildfire survivors from hotels into more suitable housing. The agency is asking those with vacant condos, vacation homes or apartments to make them available for temporary housing. FEMA's Direct Lease program connects displaced individuals and families with temporary housing options, and pays rent directly to property owners. The units are offered for up to 18 months, until Feb. 10, 2025.

To request FEMA assistance, apply online at, on the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Two in-person Disaster Recovery Centers are also open on Maui—at the University of Hawaii Maui College and the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium—and provide help applying for disaster assistance.

To apply for an SBA disaster loan, applications can be downloaded, by calling SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or via email at diastercustomerservice @sba.gov.