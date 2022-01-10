Deadline Nears on Bond Repayment Vote: Evergrande Update

David Watkins
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The deadline looms for bondholders to vote on China Evergrande Group’s plan to delay an option for early repayment on one of its yuan-denominated bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An online meeting held by the property developer’s onshore unit Hengda Real Estate for holders of the note is due to conclude later Monday. The bond is its 4.5 billion yuan ($706 million) 6.98% security due 2023, which has a Jan. 8 put option. The firm, labeled a defaulter for the first time last month, is proposing to postpone that option date as well as an interest payment also due that day to July 8.

Elsewhere, officials in Guangdong province reportedly set up a meeting between distressed developers and state-owned property firms. Developer Shimao Group has meanwhile commissioned agents in Hong Kong to speed up disposal of assets amid a missed loan payment, Caixin reported. There’s $1.42 billion of bond payments due this week among stressed builders, Bloomberg calculations show.

Key Developments:

  • Shimao Appoints Agents to Speed Up Asset Disposal on Debt Woes

  • Guangdong Set Up Match-Making Meeting for Developers: Cailian

  • Agile Enters Pacts to Sell 14 Properties for 2.8b Yuan July-Dec

  • Jefferies, Daiwa Downgrade Shimao After Missed Loan Payment

  • Housing Crisis Gives State Firms An Edge: What to Watch in China

Modern Land Appoints Financial Advisers; to Resume Trading (8:43 a.m. HK)

Modern Land has appointed financial advisers to assist with its assessment of the liquidity situation and formulate an overall plan for feasible remediation actions taking into account the interests of onshore and offshore stakeholders, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing. Trading in its shares will resume Monday.

Shimao Appoints Agents to Speed Up Asset Disposal on Debt Woes (8:35 a.m. HK)

The developer is seeking buyers such as funds and international investors mainly for its commercial properties including those owned by its Hong Kong-listed real estate unit, according to Caixin, citing sources it didn’t identify. It appointed the agents in December, the report said.

Shimao, which builds residential, hotel, office and commercial properties, is among the largest debt issuers in China’s real estate sector. A unit of Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. was said to have defaulted on a local loan due by Dec. 25.

Agile Enters Pacts to Sell 14 Properties for 2.8b Yuan (8:02 a.m. HK)

Agile Group has entered into agreements to sell 14 non-core properties at a total selling price of 2.8 billion yuan ($439 million) from July to December, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing. The company expects to have cash collection of around 1.65 billion yuan from the sales in 2022 and intends to use the proceeds as general working capital.

Guangdong Set Up Match-Making Meeting for Developers: Cailian (7:56 a.m. HK)

Officials in Guangdong province set up a meeting between distressed developers and state-owned property firms, and encouraged them to discuss mergers and acquisitions of some projects, Cailian reported Saturday, citing unidentified people.

Developers that attended the meeting included China Aoyuan Group Ltd., Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Poly Property Group Co. and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. As a REIT, IIP must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cass Information Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After rallying more than 27% in 2021, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of 1.24%. Several high-quality energy companies are currently offering yields above 6%, including Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why that high-yield dividend isn't the only factor that makes them look like good buys for 2022 and beyond.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Better Buy: Federal Realty Investment Trust vs. Realty Income

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) have a lot in common that commends them to investors as long-term buy and holds. What makes Federal Realty and Realty Income such compelling choices is their venerability matched by performance.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Not only has the company produced an incredible 15.1% annualized return since its 1994 NYSE listing, it has also increased its dividend for 97 consecutive quarters and has made 617 consecutive monthly dividend payments (that's more than 51 years). If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in single-tenant properties.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Pays A US$1.41 Dividend In Just Four Days

    Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • If You'd Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    The first Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was mined 13 years ago. At the time, many people scoffed at Bitcoin and argued it could never be used as a mainstream currency or a long-term investment. How did Bitcoin silence the critics?

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022. For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire […]

  • One Chart Reveals The Sector Rotation In The Stock Market

    Since November 2021, a stealthy sector rotation has been unfolding in the stock market where the smart money dumped the growth stocks and rotated into the value stocks.

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett's frugal habits can help you save money just like a billionaire

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.

  • Ambani’s Reliance to Buy Stake in Mandarin Oriental New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has agreed to buy an indirect 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York for $98.15 million, the company said in a filing Saturday.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleFed Unites Left and Right in Warning I

  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( NYSE:FCX ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...