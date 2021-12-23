Deadline nears for child sexual assault survivors in North Carolina to sue their abusers

The Ben Lippen Chalet, part of the former Ben Lippen School in West Asheville, is seen in this 1981 photo.

It took Rachel Howald more than 30 years to report being sexually abused by a coach throughout her high school years at Ben Lippen School — the private, Christian school that once sat on Dryman Mountain in West Asheville.

When Howald, 50, publicly revealed her childhood horrors in a lawsuit this year, it was still considered rare, experts say. That is because research shows child sexual abuse survivors can take decades on average to report such crimes, and through strict statute of limitations, North Carolina gives child survivors only a handful of years to process the trauma and to take action.

Howald’s lawsuit, filed Jan. 15 against Ben Lippen School, is one of about two dozen across the state brought under the two-year “lookback window” clause of the 2019 N.C. SAFE (Sexual Assault Fast reporting and Enforcement) Child Act that went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

But time is running short for the many other suspected victims of child sexual abuse as the legal window shuts Dec. 31. Advocates say people can still get in touch with a lawyer to start proceedings by that date.

A three-judge panel in Wake County on Dec. 17 ruled in two cases filed under the lookback window – one against the Gaston County Board of Education and one against the Piney Grove (Forsyth County) Fire Department – that the law was unconstitutional.

Boz Tchividjian, Howald's attorney, said this ruling does not affect her case, nor any other pending case under the lookback window in North Carolina and should not deter those who wish to file a case this year.

“As unbearably hard as it is to have filed a suit and now be actively pursuing justice to hold the school and perpetrator accountable, I cannot imagine what it would be like to be a survivor who doesn’t even know there is a lookback window finding out about it after Jan. 1, 2022,” Howald recently told the Citizen Times.

The lookback law also allowed five former students of Asheville School to file lawsuits against the private boarding school claiming sexual abuse by faculty, and it provided for other survivors across the state the chance to file for damages against churches, the Boy Scouts, schools and other entities.

Howald filed a lawsuit in Buncombe County Superior against Pamela Kaye Herrington, 71, of Lufkin, Texas, and Ben Lippen School, which has since relocated to Columbia, South Carolina. She alleges that Herrington sexually assaulted her repeatedly from 1986-88 when Howald was 16 and 17 years old, and that the school provided multiple opportunities for the teacher to victimize her.

Members of the Ben Lippen School girls basketball team pose after winning the state championship in 1987. Rachel Howald is on the far right. Former Coach Pamela Herrington is third from the left.

Howald, who now lives near New York City and has two children, said in the lawsuit she has suffered a lifetime from depression, thoughts of suicide and PTSD stemming from the assaults.

She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages to be decided by a jury. The case now sits in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville, awaiting a judge’s decision on the school’s motion to dismiss the case, said Tchividjian, who represents sexual abuse victims with BozLaw PA in DeLand, Florida.

Ben Lippen School made a motion to transfer the case to federal court in South Carolina. In September, U.S. Magistrate Judge W. Carleton Metcalf denied the motions, so the case will remain in Asheville.

North Carolina is among only half the states in the country to have opened lookback windows, which are also known as revival laws because they revive expired statute of limitations on bringing civil suits against individuals and institutions that failed to protect children from sexual abuse.

Why was lookback window needed?

The N.C. SAFE Child Act, passed unanimously by the General Assembly in 2019, strengthened laws to protect children from sexual abuse in communities and online. Before the law went into effect, victims younger than 18 only had until age 21 to file civil suits for damages.

The new law raised the statute of limitations to age 28, which some experts and advocates say is still not long enough.

"We know the trauma that child sex abuse inflicts on a person and it's the exceptionally rare person who has processed it to the point where they can actually go to court and talk about it publicly by the age of 21," Attorney General Josh Stein said.

"I am disappointed with this decision," Stein said of the Dec. 17 ruling. "I continue to believe it is constitutional and will continue to defend the law if the decision is appealed."

Asheville attorney Don Higley with Lanier Law Group, which represents the plaintiffs in the Gaston County and Piney Grove cases, said they will be filing an appeal next week.

In the ruling, two of the Superior Court judges in the 2-1 decision - Gregory Horne and Imelda Pate - based their decision on a 1933 case, Wilkes Cty. v. Forester, which found that a statute of limitations defense is a vested right. Dissenting was Martin B. McGee, who said “a statute of limitations defense is not a constitutionally protected right.”

“(McGee) said the 1933 case is not precisely on point and the law has evolved to the point where we need to apply a modern standard, which is whether the legislature was acting rationally when they passed the law,” Higley said. “We feel good about that and we will be appealing.”

“Regardless of which way this ruling had gone, an appeal was inevitable,” said Howald, who also believes there should be no statute of limitations against perpetrators of child sexual abuse.

“This time, two years ago, the N.C. legislature and the governor, Democrats and Republicans alike, all did the right thing and stood up for victims of past abuse. Ultimately it will be the North Carolina Supreme Court’s turn to do the same. I remain hopeful and so should other survivors,” she said.

Tchividjian said he believes statute of limitations are “arbitrary time limits” set by “politicians and lobbyists.”

“The reality is that most organizations that support statute limitations are organizations that are concerned about being sued,” said Tchividjian, a grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham, who has criticized religious institutions found guilty of child sexual abuse and coverups but have not spoken out against statutes of limitations.

He said the Wake County ruling “has no authority over any other trial courtroom. … It's relevant because it's probably the mechanism by which it will eventually get to the Supreme Court. But it's not important in the sense that it doesn't affect or impact any pending case."

Roughly half of the United States have "lookback windows" or "revival" laws that allow adult survivors of child sexual abuse to sue their attackers for damages, as seen in this map created by CHILD USA.

Dennis Riddell is an Alamance County Republican who sponsored the SAFE Child Act with Brian Turner, a Biltmore Forest Democrat, and John Faircloth, R-Guilford. They worked closely with AG Stein to draft the bill. Sens. Danny Britt, Kathy Harrington and Jay Chaudhuri also sponsored the legislation in the Senate.

North Carolina was the first Southern state to pass such a law, according to CHILD USA, a nonprofit think tank that works to prevent child abuse. In the last two decades, 26 states and territories have passed revival laws.

Riddell said he was also disappointed to hear the ruling, but agreed that the case needs to be reviewed by the N.C. Supreme Court.

“Most people deal with child sexual abuse by being quiet and holding it inside. Most end up in therapy or co-dependency. The state is paying for it or the family pays for it. This is a way of getting damages,” said Riddell, a former history teacher at Alamance Christian School.

Of the court ruling Dec. 17, Riddell said, “it’s not the first time that our judicial system is running behind the popular opinion and the information, the data, the science that is out there on child sexual abuse and our laws need to acknowledge that and come into the 21st century to provide more protection and that means extending civil suits.”

Sexual assault of children is a rampant public health problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which estimates 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys experience child sexual abuse at some point in childhood.

The Justice Department estimates that 86% of child sexual abuse cases are never reported. And those who do often suffer from “delayed disclosure.”

A public health study cited by CHILD USA found the average age of women and men who reported childhood sexual abuse was 52.

The CDC estimates the economic toll of child sexual abuse is at least $9.3 billion due to a lifetime of medical expenses and lost income.

“When you look at the data that talks about loss of income, mental health issues and the costs associated with that, it's important for people to be able to be compensated,” Rep. Turner said.

He and Riddell both said they would like to see legislation that reopens the lookback window.

Riddell said there was never a goal to reach a certain number of lawsuits. Rather, the goals of the SAFE Child Act were to recover some of these expenses for the survivors and the taxpayers and to “lift back the curtain” on child predators and prevent them from harming other children.

North Carolina has no system for tracking civil cases, Stein said. But counting those cases his office is aware of, and those tracked by lawyers, legislators and CHILD USA, an estimated two dozen lawsuits have been brought under North Carolina’s lookback window.

These have been filed against individuals, the Catholic diocese of, other churches, the Boy Scouts, UNC School of the Arts, and private and public schools, including the suit against Gaston County Board of Education and a former wrestling coach.

Nearly 17% of lawsuits filed in North Carolina have been against the $66,000-a-year Asheville School off Smokey Park Highway in West Asheville.

North Carolina pales next to New York, where nearly 11,000 lawsuits were filed under the state’s two-year revival law, which closed in August, said Alice Bohn, CHILD USA’s legal director. There were 1,220 cases filed in the New Jersey Child Victims Act.

New York has the most filings of any state that has opened a lookback window so far, she said, which is likely due to public ad campaigns and fallout from the exposure of pervasive child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts.

North Carolina only makes a B grade when it comes to protecting children with its revival law, Bohn said.

“The window is open for longer than just one year but it's not totally clear what claims would fit under that window. We would say, because of that ambiguity, if you have a claim, just file it,” she said.

North Carolina rates a "B" grade by CHILD USA, nonprofit academic think tank working to end child abuse and neglect, for its "lookback window" law allowing only a two-year window for adult survivors of child sexual abuse to sue their attackers for damages. The window closes Dec. 31.

Where do NC cases stand?

In June, Herrington, the former Ben Lippen coach, responded to Howald’s lawsuit in part by invoking the Fifth Amendment’s protection against self-incrimination and declined to answer the allegations in Paragraph 38 of the lawsuit.

That paragraph states that during “repeated unsupervised afternoons and overnights with Defendant Herrington on the Defendant's property that Rachel was sexually abused by Defendant Herrington over and over again. This abuse included but was not limited to, fondling Rachel's breasts, squeezing Rachel's nipples, and grinding her vaginal area aggressively into Rachel’s upper thigh …”

Tchividjian, Howald’s lawyer, said “just because somebody asserts their fifth amendment right, doesn't give them carte blanche to not answer any questions.”

Herrington’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

The entrance to Asheville School November 3, 2021.

In the four lawsuits filed by five men who were students at Asheville School in the 1960s, all claim sexual abuse by a former teacher, Richard Woodhouse. One suit was filed by a male student in the 1990s who said he was abused by a former teacher, known then as Leslie Anne Rodgers, now Leslie Wise.

The school filed a response in May claiming the SAFE Child Act is unconstitutional, the same response brought by Ben Lippen, Gaston County and several other defendants.

The Asheville School lawsuits have been transferred to a three-judge panel but not yet assigned to one," said Amanda Mingo, one of the lawyers for the five men.

"I expect that the appellate courts will decide the constitutionality of the statute provision and that will apply to all the cases filed under that provision," Mingo said.

In the Gaston County case, three former students filed a lawsuit in October seeking damages against the board of education and former coach and teacher Gary "Scott" Goins, who was sentenced to 34 years in prison in 2014, convicted of 17 sexual offenses against children including statutory rape.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke with media at Willow Pond in the North Carolina Arboretum August 18, 2021.

Stein filed an amicus, or “friend of the court” brief in the Gaston case and in three others.

In the brief, Stein argued the need for the lookback window saying the reasons for “delayed disclosure” by victims of child sexual abuse “occur for a variety of reasons, including that children ‘often lack the knowledge needed to recognize sexual abuse, lack the ability to articulate that they’ve been abused, or ‘aren’t believed when they try to disclose.’”

“What I've argued is that the law is valid, the two-year lookback window is valid and constitutional,” Stein said, “because protecting kids from child sex abuse is a critical governmental interest and changing a statute of limitations is a procedural change and therefore not violative of the Constitution.”

“Having this law meant a chance to finally pursue even a small measure of justice from the school and the perpetrator,” Howald said.

“The success of every perpetrator depends on not just their own despicable actions, but the inaction of so many other adults. I will never be free from long-standing effects of being abused. But if this case causes the school to change their policies to better educate their faculty and staff and better protect their students from here on out, that will be worth it.”

