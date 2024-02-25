Deadline nears for Clay County Seniors: Last chance for $8,000 scholarship

Clay County seniors have a unique opportunity to secure a 2-year college scholarship valued at $8,000, thanks to Superintendent Broskie’s collaboration with Florida Prepaid.

With the deadline fast approaching, eligible seniors are encouraged to submit their entries by Friday, February 23, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. to the county office located at 900 Walnut Street, Green Cove Springs, Florida.

The scholarship winners will be announced by the end of March.

For official rules and detailed information about the scholarship criteria, interested students can access the links provided. Any inquiries regarding the entry packets can be directed to Terri Dennis, Coordinator of Communications, at terri.dennis@myoneclay.net.

This initiative underscores the district’s commitment to supporting students in their pursuit of higher education, offering them a valuable opportunity to alleviate the financial burden of college expenses.

