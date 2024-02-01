Deadline nears for March primary voter registration; here is information for Wayne County

Tuesday, Feb. 20, is the deadline to register for the March 19 primary election.

Voters may visit www.VoteOhio.gov or www.WayneCountyOH.gov to register online, check voter registration, change address, locate a polling place, view sample ballots and find absentee voter information. Some polling locations have changed.

Residents also can register in person at one of the following locations:

Wayne County Board of Elections, 200 Vanover St., Wooster. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office will be closed Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 for Presidents Day, but will be open Tuesday, Feb. 20 until 9 p.m., the last day for registration.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office

BMV or Deputy Registrars

Office of designated agencies, including:

The Department of Job and Family Services

The Department of Health (including WIC)

The Department of Mental Health

The Department of Developmental Disabilities

Any state-assisted college or university that provides assistance to disabled students

County treasurer’s office

Any public library

Any public high school or vocational school

In person absentee voting will begin Wednesday, Feb. 21. Visit www.WayneCountyOH.gov to view a calendar with in person absentee voting hours. Ohio law requires all voters to have a valid photo ID to vote in person. Visit www.WayneCountyOH.gov for more details.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne County voter registration, early voting - here are the details