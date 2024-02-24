Deadline nears for Randolph sheriff Citizen Academy

Feb. 23—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County residents who want to get an up-close look at the operations of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office have only a week left to sign up.

The sheriff's office is again offering the Sheriff's Citizen Academy to Randolph County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Randolph County Sheriff's Office's internal processes.

The classes will start on Tuesday, March 26, at 6 p.m. the first of 10 sessions (plus graduation) that meet 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays. A variety of different classes will be provided. Most classes will be held at Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters, 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro. Some sessions will be held at other locations and details will be provided.

The goal of the academy is to improve law enforcement/community relations through a formalized educational process. Attendees will learn about a wide range of topics and see demonstrations similar to what your sheriff's deputies receive.

Those interested in attending need to fill out an application and return it to the sheriff's office no later than Thursday, March 7.Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/3NBhocq or at the sheriff's office. Class size is limited.

Membership is open to all interested residents age 20 or older who meet the following requirements:

—Must not be convicted of a felony or serious misdemeanor or have received a prayer for judgment for either.

—Must not have pending charges for a felony or serious misdemeanor.

—Must not be a current or former member of any criminal gang or organization that advocates the overthrow of any local, state or federal government.

—Must pass a background investigation.

—Must sign a waiver and release.

Any omissions or misrepresentations on the application will result in the application not being approved. Participants also must meet the attendance requirements (80% of class schedule) and cannot be a current defendant in an active civil litigation.