Deadline passes: Here's everyone who's running in the May primary elections.

The deadline for filing in this spring’s primary election passed at noon Friday. And the slate of candidates promises some interesting match-ups among both Republicans and Democrats on St. Joseph County ballots in the May 7 primary election.

But some offices won’t see a race this spring.

Among them, U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, the Granger Republican who was elected in 2022 to fill the 2nd District seat left by the death of Jackie Walorski, has filed to run for another term. On Friday, Democrat Lori A. Camp filed to run, too.

Rudy Yakym, Ind. 2

In races where one of the parties lacks a candidate, that party can still nominate someone for the fall elections. The deadline to do so is July 3.

And from May 21 to June 20, school board candidates can start filing for November’s general election.

The latest candidates to file

Here's a look at who’s filed since Jan. 25, which is when The Tribune last reported on candidates.

Two Republican members of the Penn Township Board are seeking different seats on the St. Joseph County Council.

Kris Verash, a teacher who also owns Rudy’s Barn Wood in Mishawaka, has filed to run for the District F seat on the St. Joseph County Council in 2024.

One of them, Kris Verash, will challenge Republican incumbent Randy Figg for the District F seat in the primary. Verash is a Grissom Middle School teacher who also runs a business called Rudy’s Barn Wood in Mishawaka.

Democrat Charlotte Wolfe is running for the District F seat on the St. Joseph County Council in the 2024 primary elections.

The primary winner will face Democrat Charlotte Wolfe in the fall. Wolfe, who’s marking her first foray into politics, runs Prairie Winds Nature Farm at her Lakeville home, hosting visitors who experience the care of horses, farm animals and gardens.

Penn Township board President Kent Hizer shakes Osceola Town Council President Debra Davis’ hand after a meeting.

The Penn Township Board’s president, Kent Hizer, is going after the District I seat now held by council President Mark Root, a fellow Republican. It will actually be a three-way race in the GOP primary, because Andy Rutten has also filed for the District I seat.

Andy Rutten

Rutten ran for but didn’t win a seat on the Penn-Harris-Madison school board in 2022. As a parent, he was active in a conservative-leaning Strengthen Our Schools group. He and supporters had often attended school board meetings and was critical of PHM masking policies during the pandemic, of critical race theory and of discussing gender identity in school.

In the fall, either Hizer, Root or Rutten will face Democrat Tami Springer.

Dr. Patricia Jordan, now St. Joseph County's coroner, addresses the crowd during a GOP election party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

County Coroner Patricia Jordan has filed for re-election unopposed in the Republican primary. Democrat Michael J. McGann, who’d won election as coroner in 2016 and then lost to Jordan in 2020, also filed to regain the job. McGann has worked as a local funeral home director, too.

Democrat Michael McGann is running again for for St. Joseph County coroner in 2024.

St. Joseph County voters will also select their probate court judge, but it won’t be a race in the primary. The incumbent judge, Democrat Jason Cichowicz, has filed for re-election while Republican Loris Patrick Zappia has filed, too.

As expected, Democrat Heidi Beidinger did indeed file to run again for the Indiana House District 5 seat against incumbent Republican Dale DeVon, making it a November rematch of the 2022 election.

And we have one point of clarification from a prior Tribune story on candidates: State Sen. Linda Rogers, R-11th, won’t run for re-election this year because she was just elected in 2022.

St. Joseph County offices

∎ Probate court judge

Loris Patrick Zappia (R)

Jason Cichowicz (D)

∎ Commissioner District 2

Rafael Morton (D)

∎ Commissioner District 3

Tony Hazen (R)

Tom McCormick (R)

Maggie DeMaegd (R)

∎ County Council District D

Jenn Shabazz (D)

Jason Piontek (D)

∎ County Council District F

Randy Figg (R)

Kris Verash (R)

Charlotte Wolfe (D)

∎ County Council District G

Mark Catanzarite (D)

∎ County council District I

Mark Root (R)

Kent Hizer (R)

Andy Rutten (R)

Tami Springer (D)

∎ County Treasurer

Michael Rose (R)

Mary Beth Wisniewski (D)

∎ County Recorder

Sharon Banicki (D)

Carolyn Topolski (D)

Candace Brown (R)

∎ County Surveyor

Derek Dieter (R)

∎ County Coroner

Patricia Jordan (R)

Michael J. McGann (D)

Indiana General Assembly

∎ Senate District 5

Ed Charbonneau (R)

Leslie Nuss Bamesberger (D)

∎ Senate District 8

Michael Bohacek (R)

Joe Layne (R)

Spencer England (R)

Leon P. Smith (D)

∎ Senate District 9

Ryan Mishler (R)

∎ Senate District 10

David Niezgodski (D)

Tim Swager (D)

∎ House District 5

Dale DeVon (R)

Heidi Beidinger (D)

∎ House District 6

Maureen Bauer (D)

∎ House District 7

Jake Teshka (R)

Timothy J. Jaycox (R)

∎ House District 8

Ryan Dvorak (D)

∎ House District 21

Timothy Wesco (R)

Congress

∎ U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Rudy Yakym (R)

Lori A. Camp (D)

South Bend Tribune reporter Joseph Dits can be reached at 574-235-6158 or jdits@sbtinfo.com.

