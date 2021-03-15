As deadline for PPP applications approaches, lawmakers rush to extend program through May

Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – Scores of small businesses squeezed by the COVID-19 pandemic soon could find themselves shut out of a popular federal assistance program.

Nearly a year after Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program to help locally owned stores, restaurants and service providers survive the crisis, it will stop taking applications March 31.

That's despite a backlog of requests that have been unable to move quickly through the system and might not be processed in time.

"No applicant should be left stranded because of bureaucratic red tape," Alice Frazier, president and CEO of the Bank of Charles Town (in West Virginia), told the House Small Business Committee Wednesday.

It&#39;s the 11th annual Small Business Saturday, which serves as the kickoff to the holiday season for independent retailers and restaurateurs.
It's the 11th annual Small Business Saturday, which serves as the kickoff to the holiday season for independent retailers and restaurateurs.

The impending deadline has a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers scrambling to pass legislation extending the PPP at least through May.

“It’s clear that the most vulnerable small businesses will need help beyond March 31, so we must pass this extension as quickly as possible,” said Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin who chairs the Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship.

More: Restaurants, bars decimated by pandemic getting billions from Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill

Cardin is cosponsoring a bill with Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire that would give the Small Business Administration until May 31 to accept applications and until June 30 to process them.

A similar bill has been introduced in the House.

The PPP was created as part of the CARES Act that Congress approved in March 2020. It offered firms employing 500 or fewer workers low-interest loans of up to $10 million (that often turned into grants) to cover their pandemic-related costs. Companies apply for the money through banks and other lenders that certify the loans, which are underwritten by the SBA.

More: Report: Thousands of PPP loans went to small businesses that should not have received them

The program has been widely praised as successful, having doled out hundreds of billions to millions of Main Street businesses. But there have been miscues.

  • Technical glitches slowed the initial rollout and there were allegations that banks were playing favorites with longtime customers who got the loans first.

  • Thousands of of firms improperly received loans because they already had received one or were barred from doing business with the federal government, a House oversight committee concluded in a report released in September.

  • Nearly 400 publicly traded companies received almost $1.3 billion in federal forgivable loans meant for small businesses desperately trying to survive the coronavirus crisis, an independent analysis of financial record filings found.

  • And there were concerns that some small businesses, particularly bars, restaurants and theaters, could not take advantage of the program because of the way it was structured.

More: Money for colleges, libraries and clubs: 10 things you might not know are in Biden's COVID-19 relief package

But Congress has kept refining the program: targeting the smallest of companies; expanding what the money could be used for; allowing the hardest-hit firms to take out a second loan; and opening up eligibility to include live stage venues.

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan that Congress passed the past week includes another $7.25 billon for the program.

But not extending the PPP loan deadline could spell doom for thousands of businesses hanging precariously.

More: President Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with $1,400 stimulus checks into law

Fifteen percent of small-business owners report that they will have to close their doors if current economic conditions do not improve over the next six months, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

"The economic recovery continues to be uneven for small businesses, especially those still managing state and local regulations and restrictions," Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB vice president for federal government relations wrote in a letter to congressional leaders. "The PPP will continue to play a vital role for many small businesses to keep employees on payroll and assist with certain business expenses."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID relief: Lawmakers rush to extend PPP as deadline approaches

Recommended Stories

  • Empower yourself with Amazon's top-rated surge protectors and battery packs—on sale, today only

    All it takes is a sudden voltage spike or an intense electrical storm to fry your computer or TV. Choose safety first—and save money, too.

  • Biden taking hands off approach to DOJ barrier on Equal Rights Amendment, White House says

    President Joe Biden backs efforts to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution but hasn’t yet removed a Trump-era barrier for ratification.

  • Verzuz: Music artists go head-to-head

    When the pandemic shut down live concerts, pioneering hip hop producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland wanted to give people a show, and developed what became a viral online music battle series: Verzuz, in which noted musical artists (such as John Legend and Alicia Keys) perform head-to-head. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with two musical legends, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, about their recent matchup.

  • ‘Book travel as soon as possible.’ Americans are flying again — and soon it could be hard to find cheap airfare

    The number of people who traveled through airports on Thursday neared a pandemic-era record, despite public health officials advising Americans to hold off on non-essential trips.

  • Furlough will ease unemployment pain, says Bailey

    Unemployment is likely to peak at a lower level thanks to the “helpful” extension of the furlough scheme, but some job losses will still be inevitable, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday. Mr Bailey, who reiterated that the Bank expected the economy to recover the ground lost to Covid by the end of the year, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Chancellor’s decision to extend furlough until September would limit the effect of the pandemic on jobs. The Bank’s most recent forecasts, made last month when the furlough was due to end in April, put the peak in unemployment at 7.5pc. “I think it’s very helpful that the furlough scheme is now projected to extend beyond the end of the restrictions by a month or two, which should help to smooth that transition,” Mr Bailey said. “Expecting a transition without some rise in unemployment I’m afraid is, is probably unlikely. We haven’t done any forecast yet since the Budget but I would expect the next forecast to show the peak in unemployment will be lower.”

  • Report: Congress to probe ‘clean coal’ tax credit subsidy after evidence of more smog

    Congress is investigating a multibillion-dollar subsidy for chemically treated coal that is meant to reduce smokestack pollution, after evidence emerged that power plants using the fuel produced more smog not less.

  • 8 Million Are Eligible for Stimulus but Haven’t Received It

    The IRS estimates that eight million households were eligible for payments when the first and second rounds of stimulus were distributed, but they never received the money. In most cases, this is...

  • Katy Perry calls 'American Idol' contestant a 'walking miracle'

    There have been a lot of tear-jerking, emotional moments on American Idol this season, and the final auditions Sunday night were no exception. 15-year-old Brianna Collichio was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth and given a life expectancy of 36 years. The night before Brianna was originally booked to audition for Idol, she collapsed from an infection and had to undergo emergency surgery. Fortunately, due to Brianna's sister's viral TikTok of her singing, the audition was rescheduled, and Brianna was able to sing her heart out which, subsequently, gave all three judges the feels. Standing in front of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, a recovered and resilient Brianna explained that while cystic fibrosis usually causes lung scarring that makes singing impossible, she can still belt it out with even a tinge of raspiness, and she proved that readily with her triumphant rendition of Alessia Cara’s empowerment anthem “Scars to Your Beautiful.” “I have faith. If I didn’t have faith, I wouldn’t be right now,” Brianna stated. The judges had faith too, with Lionel praising the “texture” and “high end” of Brianna’s voice and Katy called her a “walking miracle.” Viewers at home were also emotional over Brianna's story Sunday night, and took to Twitter to praise the contestant. One person tweeted: "Brianna Collichio looks so tiny with such a big voice. This was beautiful, pure, touching." Judge Luke Bryan also took to Twitter, writing: "The obstacles these kids overcome to audition blow me away season after season. #BriannaCollichio is no exception!" In the end, it was no surprise that Brianna received three yeses and a golden ticket to Hollywood.

  • Saints' Drew Brees retires after 20-year NFL career

    Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss the career and legacy of the Saints, future HOF QB.

  • Report: Jets are expected to have interest in Corey Linsley, Joe Thuney

    NFL free agency will unofficially begin in a few hours, and one team is reportedly looking to make a splash along its offensive line. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets are expected to have interest in both center Corey Linsley and guard Joe Thuney. New York should be plenty familiar with Thuney, having played [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots interested in keeping Joe Thuney, but Jets to have interest

    The Patriots reportedly want to keep offensive guard Joe Thuney in NFL free agency, but they may have competition within their own division.

  • J-Lo and A-Rod say they are 'working through some things' after reported split

    Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment sites on Friday cited unidentified sources close to the couple, sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, as saying the pair had called off their engagement. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

  • Saints' next QB odds: Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson in mix?

    The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." That would mean Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, who is a free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.