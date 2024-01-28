Deadline to register to vote in the March primary election is Feb. 20

The deadline to register to vote or change address or name for the March 19 primary election is Feb. 20. The Richland County Board of Elections in Mansfield is at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101 in the Longview Center, will be open that evening until 9 p.m. After 4 p.m. use the entrance at the lower-level back parking area at the southwest corner of the building.

Qualifications for registering to vote include:

Must be either a native U. S. citizen or a naturalized citizen of the U.S.;

Must be a resident of Richland County and Ohio 30 days before an election; and

Must be a minimum of 18 years of age on or before the date of the general election on Nov. 5

Registered voters who have moved or changed their name must notify the Board office in writing or in person. Voters currently registered in Ohio may change their address online at VoteOhio.gov but must do so by the Feb. 20 deadline. Online registration is also now available at VoteOhio.gov.

In addition to the Board of Elections office, citizens may register or complete a change of address/name at the following locations in Richland County:

Any library branch

All city and village hall fffices

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office

The Department of Job and Family Services

The Richland County Courthouse (Recorder or Treasurer Offices)

All area high school offices

Registration forms may be obtained from the Board of Elections website at boe.ohio.gov/richland or requested by mail. Contact the Board office at 419-774-5530 to have a form sent by mail. Completed voter registration forms must be postmarked 30 days before election day.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Feb. 20 is the deadline to vote in Ohio's March 19 primary election