Deadline reports that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are talking about shooting a movie in space

Worlds collide: Movie star Tom Cruise and SpaceX are reportedly working on a project with NASA that involves shooting an action-adventure film in space, according to Deadline Hollywood.
- Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. says he’s hearing that the project is in the works but that “no studio is in the mix at this stage.” It wouldn’t be surprising to see a team-up between SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who’s been compared to industrialist Tony Stark from the “Iron Man” movies, and the actor who’s had leading roles in the “Mission: Impossible” movie franchise and the “War of the Worlds” remake.
- SpaceX is currently focusing on preparations for its first-ever crewed mission, a demonstration flight to the International Space Station that makes use of the company’s Crew Dragon capsule. Cruise could conceivably take a Crew Dragon flight to the station, under NASA’s recently established commercialization rules, though it’d be more fun to put him aboard the yet-to-be-launched Starship super-spaceship.
- Cruise isn’t the first performer rumored to be interested in spaceflight for professional purposes. Others who are said to have considered in-space performance projects, so far without success, include film director James Cameron (who says he once talked with Cruise about doing a space movie) and a variety of singers including Lance Bass, Sarah Brightman and Lady Gaga.
