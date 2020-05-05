Deadline reports that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are talking about shooting a movie in space

Alan Boyle
Tom Cruise played a drone repairman who turned into an action hero in the 2013 sci-fi movie “Oblivion.” (Universal Pictures)

Worlds collide: Movie star Tom Cruise and SpaceX are reportedly working on a project with NASA that involves shooting an action-adventure film in space, according to Deadline Hollywood.

More from GeekWire: