The deadline to enter the next i.d.e.a.WF competition is Feb. 28. Free orientations run from Feb. 6 – 22.

The objective of i.d.e.a.WF is to assist local entrepreneurs in opening or expanding their businesses. The businesses must be located in Archer, Clay or Wichita counties. All sectors will be considered, including the retail and service sectors. Funds will be raised from the business community and pass through directly to the winners.

Deadline set for next i.d.e.a.WF.

In addition to help with a business plan, i.d.e.a.WF offers courses to help entrepreneurs understand key elements of owning their own businesses.

To date, i.d.e.a.WF has awarded more than $750,000 in cash and prizes to local entrepreneurs.

The program is a partnership among the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation, the Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise and the Dillard College of Business Administration at MSU Texas.

For details about times, dates and deadlines go to ideawf.com, follow on Facebook or call 940-397-4866.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Deadline set for i.d.e.a.WF entries