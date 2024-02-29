Deadline to submit public comments over the cost of energy bills in MA

The deadline is approaching for the public to submit their thoughts on the high cost of energy in Massachusetts.

In January, the Department of Public Utilities issued an order that opened an inquiry to examine the “energy burden” facing state ratepayers, focusing on energy affordability.

“The Department has determined that this proceeding will enable the Department to consider improvements to the programs currently offered to address energy affordability, to ensure maximum participation in each of these programs, and to determine whether additional programs may further benefit residential ratepayers of the Commonwealth’s electric and gas distribution companies,” according to the DPU.

Anyone interested in submitting written comments on this issue must do so no later than the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Friday, March 1, 2024.

DPU says all comments should be submitted in .pdf format by email attachment to dpu.efiling@mass.gov and laurie.e.weisman@mass.gov.

The text of the email must specify:

The docket number of the proceeding (D.P.U. 24-15)

The name of the person or entity submitting the filing

Indicate that the document is a written comment.

The electronic filing should also include the name, title, and telephone number of a person to contact in the event of questions about the filing.

More information is here: submit public comments

