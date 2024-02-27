Deadline to vote on Jackson Country Stadium Sales Tax

TechCrunch

TikTok is losing even more songs over its quarrel with Universal Music Group (UMG), as the social media network is starting to remove songs published by UMG, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Tuesday. The row between the two companies began last month when UMG announced that it failed to reach a deal with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, over royalties. As a result, TikTok had to remove songs owned or distributed by UMG by January 31.