What are deadlines to ship packages in time for Christmas? Key dates to know

You better watch out, you better not cry.

And if you want to get your holiday cards and packages delivered by Christmas Day, you’d better not dawdle, because the deadlines to get those items on their way is fast approaching.

Fortunately, the online shopping resource site yourblackfriday.com has compiled a list of deadline dates to ship packages in time for delivery by Dec. 23, in time to get under the tree for Christmas Day.

The list includes deadlines for major delivery services that include Amazon, FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service.

The list is posted below, which means all you need to do is find and buy the perfect present.

Simple, right? But get moving, because Saturday delivery by some shippers might not be available everywhere and all the deadline dates are subject to weather delays.

Here’s the list:

Amazon

The online behemoth is placing a note stating when an item “arrives before Christmas” on search and item detail pages, so shoppers can make decisions when they buy.

Amazon also has local, and in-store delivery options available in some areas.

U.S. Postal Service

Here’s the deadline list for mailing within the Lower 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

In Alaska:

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

In Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

UPS (U.S. domestic deliveries)

Ground shipping: Check ups.com/ctc for details

UPS 3 Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 20 (and Thursday, Dec. 21, with Saturday delivery selected)

UPS Next Day Air services: Thursday, Dec. 21 (and Friday, Dec. 22, with Saturday delivery selected)

FedEx (U.S. domestic deliveries)

FedEx Express: Last day to ship FedEx SameDay is Friday, Dec. 22

2Day & 2Day AM: Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx Express Saver: Tuesday, Dec. 19

FedEx Express 1Day Freight: Thursday, Dec. 21

FedEx Express 2Day Freight: Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx Express 3Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 19

A reminder that dates showing Saturday delivery are subject to availability in your area. All dates subject to weather delays.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Holiday deadlines are upon us to ship packages in time for Christmas