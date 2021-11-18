Deadlocked jury brings mistrial in murder case

Nov. 18—ANDERSON — A Madison County Circuit deadlocked in the murder trial of Tywaine Perry.

The Circuit Court Division 6 jurors began deliberations about 5 p.m. Wednesday and informed Judge Mark Dudley about 9:45 p.m. that they were deadlocked.

Dudley declared a mistrial in the case. It's not immediately known if the Madison County prosecutor's office will retry the case.

Perry, 22, is charged in the Dec. 8, 2016, shooting death of Carlson Conn and wounding of Marcus Prickett in the arm in the house the two men shared in the 2400 block of Lincoln Street.

Perry is on trial on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The only witness called by defense attorney Spenser Benge was Margaret Kovera, a professor of psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

She said a study conducted and published had nine recommendations about identification procedures.

Kovera said an immediate interview of a witness is important because descriptions change over time.

She testified that she looked at the police reports and the depositions of police and witnesses before coming to Anderson.

Kovera was critical of a photo lineup shown to eyewitness Marcus Prickett because Perry's photo had a different background.

"The suspect stands out in a clear way," she said.

Kovera said the nine recommendations were not followed in the Perry murder case.

"Witnesses make mistakes 30% to 40% of the time," she said. "That is caused by lighting, if a weapon is shown, and more mistakes are made when the suspect is a different race."

During questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Kopp, Kovera said she only reviewed two of several interviews conducted by Anderson Police Department Detective Cliff Cole of Prickett.

She admitted to not reviewing the five interviews of Prickett.

Kovera said she only reviewed one of the two photographic lineups shown to Prickett on the day that Conn was murdered.

She admitted to not reading all the documents in the case, including some police reports and depositions.

Kovera said she read the deposition of Prickett and one police officer that she couldn't name.

Kopp also noted that Kovera was paid $6,000 to testify in the case.

Kovera testified she has testified in jury trials 40 times, but only once for the prosecution. That was in Canada 20 years ago.

Kopp said the correct procedure was used by Cole in a first photo array shown to Prickett that didn't include a picture of Perry.

Cole returned to the witness stand as a rebuttal witness and testified that he followed the procedures when questioning Prickett.

He testified Prickett lied in the first interview on Dec. 8, 2016, when he said he didn't know who the shooter was.

Cole sad in the second interview with Prickett that he learned Perry was the suspect in the shooting.

