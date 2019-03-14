Battle Lines Drawn as Parliament Votes on Delay: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Theresa May is still fighting to get her twice-rejected deal through Parliament and has a stark warning for lawmakers: Back the agreement or risk a long delay to Brexit. Opponents are jostling to present rival plans, and a battle over amendments is shaping up for this evening.

Follow our TOPLive blog on Thursday’s votes in Parliament

Key Developments:

Parliament to debate delaying Brexit. Votes expected after 5 p.m.Speaker John Bercow chose four amendments. Here’s a guideTheresa May’s de facto deputy, David Lidington, says if there’s no deal by March 20, then Britain will have to take part in EU elections in May and the country will be stuck in a long extensionTrump Says He’s Surprised Brexit Negotiations Going Poorly

Brexiteers Coming Round to May’s Deal? (3:50 p.m.)

Conservative Brexiteer MP Ben Bradley told BBC Radio 5 Live it’s “possible” most members of the Tory pro-Brexit European Research Group caucus could switch to supporting Theresa May’s Brexit deal next week -- especially if the government can convince the Northern Irish DUP to get behind it. “There are probably about 15ish who will not vote for it regardless,” he said.

Labour Is Said to Back Benn Amendment (3:30 p.m.)

The opposition Labour Party will throw its weight behind an amendment to wrest control of parliamentary business from the government next Wednesday, two officials familiar with the matter said.

The amendment, proposed by influential rank-and-file Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn, would overthrow the right of the government to set parliamentary business on March 20, instead allocating time for a Brexit motion allowing a cross-party coalition of lawmakers to set aside future days to debate and chart an alternative path on Brexit. Labour’s support gives the amendment a fighting chance, because it’s also supported by some Conservatives.

Theresa May’s de facto deputy, David Lidington, said the amendment would allow Parliament to “usurp the proper role of the executive.”

“It would be unprecedented action and could have far-reaching and long-term implications for the way in which the United Kingdom is governed,” he said.

Tory Says New Leader Needed (3:25 p.m.)

Tory Brexiteer Christopher Chope said in the House of Commons he’d seriously look at backing a Labour no-confidence motion. May has “lost control,” he says. “We need to change the general.”

The Debate is Going to Be Messy (1:50 p.m.)

The vote tonight isn’t a simple question of whether to extend Brexit day or not. Instead the government has worded its motion in a way that basically tells Parliament it faces the choice between approving the deal and taking a short extension to exit day, or failing to approve the deal and being stuck in the EU for much longer.

The motion can be amended, and if it is then the government will probably end up voting against it.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said the prime minister risks a repeat of the chaos in Parliament on Wednesday because of the wording.

“A simple motion today seeking a mandate from this House to ask for an extension of Article 50 for a length and purpose to be negotiated with the EU would have passed by a hefty majority. But again the prime minister risks splits, divisions and chaos by tabling a motion that wraps the question of whether there should be a third meaningful vote into what should be a question of extension.’’

He concluded by saying the plan to bring her Brexit deal back for a third vote in the House of Commons “without even the pretense that anything has changed’’ smacks of “desperation.”

Kinnock Aims for Customs Union Vote Next Week (1:35 p.m.)

Labour lawmaker Stephen Kinnock said if today’s amendment paving the way for indicative votes (amendment I) is successful, he would propose an amendment next week to allow for a vote on a customs union.

“The motion will say that the political declaration will have to be re-written so that we commit to continuing our membership of the economic area after we’ve left the European Union and forming a customs arrangement,” Kinnock said in an interview. The combination of those two elements is known by supporters as Common Market 2.0.

Under the proposal, arrangements would be made to the new relationship during the transition period and would be ready by Dec. 2020, though Kinnock said he expected it could be done faster. He said the amendment would have cross-party support, referring to Tories Nick Boles and Robert Halfon alongside Labour MPs including Lucy Powell.