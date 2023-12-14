Deadly 100 mph-plus crash of 2 muscle cars on I-75 ends with SW FL man arrested

A 20-year-old Southwest Florida man this week was charged in a September high-speed fatal crash along Interstate 75.

Mason Gregory Jeter of Arcadia, was arrested Wednesday and faces one count of vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Thursday.

Troopers began investigating a crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at mile marker 150 in Charlotte County. They said Jeter was driving a 2022 Ford Mustang south on I-75 in the center lane and a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling south on the interstate in the left lane.

Both the Ford and Dodge were traveling at a high rate of speed, state police said.

The left side rear portion of the Ford collided with the right front side of the Dodge. Post collision, the Ford traveled off the roadway, collided with a tree, and overturned, FHP said.

Post collision, the Dodge traveled off the roadway and hit a tree and the driver ― a 37-year-old Arcadia man ― was pronounced deceased on scene.

"An exhaustive criminal investigation revealed both the Ford and the Dodge were traveling at speeds more than 100 mph at the time of collision," state police said in a news release Thursday.

Troopers included Florida Statute 782.071, which states: “Vehicular homicide" is the killing of a human being, or the killing of an unborn child by any injury to the mother, caused by the operation of a motor vehicle by another in a reckless manner likely to cause the death of, or great bodily harm to, another.

Vehicular homicide is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Deadly 100 mph-plus I-75 crash ends with SW FL man arrested