Deadly I-165 shooting had “gang” ties: MCSO

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office belives that Monday’s deadly night shootout on I-165 in Prichard had gang ties.

The shootout claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, whose family has identified her as Jayln Marie Lindsey, and injured a 9-year-old boy. It was originally reported Lindsey was 15 years old, but her family confirmed with News 5 that she was 16.

Spot of Tea announces closing, owner speaks

According to MCSO, two groups of people were firing at each other on the interstate.

“This is just another example of someone firing indiscriminately into a car or a house,” Sheriff Paul Burch said. “These people who are committing these acts don’t care where those bullets go or who they hit.”

Investigators believe it was gang-related because Lindsey and the 9-year-old were not the intended targets, but an 18-year-old in the car was.

The sheriff’s office provided these pictures of the bullet-ridden Nissan Armada where Lindsey was killed, and the 9-year-old boy was injured.

Shamonee Baker named ‘News 5 This Morning’ anchor









The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office had both northbound and southbound lanes of I-165 closed Tuesday afternoon for a second time as they were out walking along the interstate to gather case shells, shattered glass and projectiles that could lead them to any suspects in the other vehicle firing at the Armada.

In the Armada, two women were in the front seat. The driver was the mother of the 18-year-old and injured 9-year-old. The mother of Lindsey and a 4-year-old was in the passenger seat. The 18-year-old was in the middle row with the 9-year-old and Lindsey, and in the third row was a 4-year-old.

“The back of the vehicle was riddled with bullets; it was only by the grace of god the 4-year-old was not hit by a bullet,” Sheriff Burch said.

Mobile body camera policy written into law after months of conversation

According to Sheriff Burch, the other car shot first at the 18-year-old, and he shot back with a handgun.

Sheriff Burch said it’s possible, but too early in the investigation to determine if he or anyone else in the Armada will face charges.

Sheriff Paul Burch also said the 9-year-old who was shot was hit in a previous drive-by shooting last year.

Burch said his mother is being uncooperative with law enforcement, so now, the Department of Human Resources is involved.

Wounded veteran receives specially adapted home in Pensacola

“You would think that you’ve got a child that’s been shot now for the second time in a year,” Burch said. “A 9-year-old and then your niece, who’s been murdered you think you would want to be overly cooperative.”

No arrests have been made.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.