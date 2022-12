KTVU

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, causing gas leaks, shattering glass, leaving thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a small city in Humboldt County, roughly 200 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.