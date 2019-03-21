How the Deadly 737 Crashes Are Raising Major Questions About Boeing and the FAA's Safety Practices

Last May, Congress obtained a worrying internal memo written by the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The IG’s investigators had been probing the safety records of two airlines, but as the officials dug in, they found a broader issue that affected the manufacture and daily operations of most of America’s airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which since 1958 has ensured the safety of the U.S. aviation industry, had in recent years shifted its “oversight strategy,” the IG reported. Instead of “emphasizing enforcement actions,” the IG wrote, the FAA was taking an ever more hands-off approach, working with private industry “to address the root causes for noncompliance of safety regulations.”

In the wake of the two Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in less than five months, last May’s IG memo reads like the latest in a series of missed red flags. Thanks to the FAA’s “oversight strategy,” some industry players are doing virtually all of their own safety checks: one manufacturer “approved about 90% of the design decisions for all of its own aircraft,” according to a recent Department of Transportation audit. And in the fall of 2017–as Boeing scrambled to catch up with its prime competitor, Airbus, which had just introduced a more efficient model for the short-haul market that the 737 served–the aerospace giant reportedly took several liberties with its self-certification.

Those liberties, according to a Seattle Times investigation published March 17, included understating the extent to which a new software program could control flight, downplaying the danger that a failure of the program might pose and minimizing pilot training on the new software.

Now multiple law-enforcement and watchdog bodies are looking into whether the same software program may have contributed to the deadly 737 Max crashes. They’re also looking at Boeing’s handling of the aircraft’s production and the FAA’s oversight. On March 11, a grand jury in Washington, D.C., issued a subpoena on behalf of a federal prosecutor from the Justice Department’s criminal division relating to the development of the 737 Max, according to the Wall Street Journal. Representative Peter DeFazio, the top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has called for an investigation into the FAA’s approach to certifying the 737 Max. “There will be a great discovery effort to find out if the plane was rushed through to compete with Airbus,” says attorney Mary Schiavo, a former Transportation Department inspector general who now represents the victims of airline accidents.

The airline pilot’s control panel inside a Boeing 737 Max cockpit More

The FAA grounded the 737 Max on March 13, and Boeing promised a software fix by April to address potential problems with its planes. Boeing has overcome tough challenges before, and there’s little doubt among pilots, industry analysts and aviation insiders that the aerospace giant will fix the problem. “Once Boeing carries out what needs to be done,” says former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, “the American people should feel 100% sure that the planes are safe.”

In some ways, the collaborative approach between FAA and the companies it regulates was to be expected. In the years following 9/11, the FAA was stretched thin by new responsibilities. At the same time, the complexity of computer and automated flight systems had made the job of oversight much harder. Unable to double-check engineering in every corner of the sprawling civil-aviation industry, the FAA had chosen to delegate some responsibility for certifying plane safety to makers and carriers. And Congress itself required the agency to cede safety certification to the industry.