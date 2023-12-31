Deadly accident in Lincoln County under investigation

One person died after colliding head-on with another car in Lincoln County overnight.

Troopers began investigating the deadly accident around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday on U.S. 321 near Bethel Church Road.

NCSHP says a Honda Civic was traveling south in the northbound lanes before crashing head-on with a Toyota RAV4 in the right lane.

The driver of the Civic was 25-year-old Liannet Russiel Urgelles of Concord. She died from her injuries at the hospital in Lincolnton.

The other driver was hospitalized but is expected to be okay.

READ MORE: 2 trapped, 3 hospitalized after cars crash on E Independence Boulevard

The road between Main Street at highway mile marker 24 and Maiden Highway at mile marker 28 was closed for two hours as NCSHP investigated.

The initial investigation does not indicate either driver was impaired, and no charges will be filed in this case.

All occupants were restrained by seatbelts.

This is a developing story; check this article for updates.

(WATCH: Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling thousands of pounds of potatoes in Burke County)