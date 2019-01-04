Deadly accident reported on Interstate 90 amid icy conditions in Washington state

A number of accidents, including one fatal collision, were reported in Washington state Friday morning on Interstate 90.
The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said multiple crashes and icy road conditions had forced the closure of I-90 along Snoqualmie Pass in both directions.
One person was killed as the result of a big collision involving three semi-trailers and one car on the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Trooper John Bryant. Eastbound traffic was closed at North Bend, while westbound traffic had been closed at Ellensburg.
Fatal collision on EB I-90
AP Photo/Garret Fischer
(Photo/Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant)
(Photo/Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant)
(Photo/Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant)
(Photo/Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant)
There were six collisions involving three car and three semi-trailers on the westbound side of the interstate.
WSDOT officials announced on Friday afternoon that westbound lanes along I-90 have reopened, but eastbound lanes remain closed until 4 p.m. PST.
#UPDATE: WB90 MP 62 there are 6 collisions (3 semi & 3 cars). EB90 MP 61 there is 1 big collision scene. (3 semi and 1 car). There is a 1 confirmed fatality in the EB collision. Roadway conditions are still very icy. Updates as I get them. NO ETA to open either direction yet. https://t.co/8BcWAlmprI— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) January 4, 2019