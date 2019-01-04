Deadly accident reported on Interstate 90 amid icy conditions in Washington state

A number of accidents, including one fatal collision, were reported in Washington state Friday morning on Interstate 90.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said multiple crashes and icy road conditions had forced the closure of I-90 along Snoqualmie Pass in both directions.

One person was killed as the result of a big collision involving three semi-trailers and one car on the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Trooper John Bryant. Eastbound traffic was closed at North Bend, while westbound traffic had been closed at Ellensburg.

