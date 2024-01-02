A deadly airplane collision in Tokyo

Two planes collided on a runway in Tokyo causing a packed passenger jet to burst into flames. And the unsealing of court documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case could put some prominent names in the spotlight.

Hey, it's Ashley and Spencer, filling in for Laura today. Let’s get into the news!

But first, why is Mickey Mouse starring in a horror film? 😱 It's all about the public domain.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

5 people dead in airplane runway collision in Japan

A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday after colliding with a Japan coast guard aircraft upon landing. Five of the six people on the coast guard plane died, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed in a news conference. Japan Airlines reported that all 379 passengers and crew members on its plane evacuated safely. The Japanese coast guard plane involved in Tuesday's crash was heading to the city of Niigata to deliver relief aid to residents affected by a deadly earthquake (more on the quake below).

Could a plane crash like that happen here? What to know about 'runway incursions.'

A Japan Airlines jet on fire after colliding with another plane on the runway of Haneda airport on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Who will be named in the 'Epstein list'?

Hundreds of sealed court filings about Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and sex offender who hung himself inside a jail cell in 2019, could be made public as soon as Tuesday following a judge's ruling last month. The "list" is expected to include more than 150 names, which could illuminate which prominent figures continued to associate with Epstein and his former girlfriend and convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell after he was convicted in 2008 of procuring sex from a minor. No one besides Epstein and Maxwell has been accused of criminal wrongdoing in the case.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

The race to find survivors of Japan earthquake

Aftershocks continued to rattle Japan on Tuesday after at least 48 people were killed in a powerful earthquake on the western coast that flattened buildings and triggered tsunami warnings. On Monday, the 7.6 quake rocked Ishikawa, about 180 miles west of Tokyo, where all the deaths so far have been reported. More than 100 aftershocks were recorded since Monday afternoon as rescue crews searched the rubble for survivors. More than 1,000 soldiers have been deployed by the Japanese military to the disaster zones to join rescue efforts, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Plane crash and earthquake in Japan, the Epstein list: Tuesday's news