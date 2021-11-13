Deadly ambulance wreck in Fairburn
The ambulance somehow left the roadway and the patient inside died. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Crump gained national recognition for his work on prominent civil rights cases, including those of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
When Doug Benefield met a beautiful ballerina 30 years his junior he thought he had found his ideal match, but the whirlwind romance would end in deadly pas de deux for the pair. “He was her mark,” Doug’s cousin, Tommie Benefield, told People. “She took his money, his peace, and eventually she took his life. And he loved her until the end.” Doug was shot to death Sept. 27, 2020 after he had gone to the Florida home of his estranged wife, Ashley Benefield, during a “custody battle” for the couple
Rittenhouse is not on trial for American society's historical racism, and such history does not change the underlying facts of his case.
Erica Burden had dropped off her child at school Tuesday morning and had not been seen or heard from since, Kentucky State Police said.
In 27 years of criminal law practice, I've never seen a trial judge tell a jury to applaud a defense witness right before they take the stand.
The Sheriff's Office previously stated that a 911 caller recognized a viral hand gesture made by a girl in a car to signal she needed help.
Elliott Reed was out for his daily bike ride when he was confronted by Collin Fries. A police incident report says Fries continued to beat him even after Reed lost consciousness.
If found guilty, Talley could face life in prison.
A witness who called the police after seeing Ahmaud Arbery inside a home under construction the day he was chased and fatally shot in his […]
The real owner had no idea someone had listed the house for sale.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
Brad Rukstales, who gave $25,000 to Trump's campaign and GOP committees in 2020, said he allowed “emotions to get the better of me."
On Wednesday, the 18-year-old broke down on the stand in a Kenosha, Wisconsin circuit court as he recounted the August 2020 shooting he was involved in that left two people dead and one injured during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.
A man has been arrested in the death of a Georgia teacher who was found dead while vacationing in Mexico.
Cellphone video shows multiple students attacking the boy on his birthday. His parents said one perpetrator received a one-day suspension — the same their son received because he allegedly had a role in the assault too.
The sisters will appear in a TV special detailing the abuse they and 10 of their 11 siblings suffered at the hands of their parents.
“I’ve been doing this a long time... In all of those hundreds and hundreds of cases, I have never seen anybody as stone-cold guilty as you,” the judge in the case said.
Keith Morrison discussed the ongoing investigation into the deaths of JJ and Charles Vallow, as well as Tylee Ryan, ahead of the Dateline investigation into the so-called Doomsday Couple.