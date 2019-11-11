Deadly ambush in Mexico leaves La Mora community torn: Do they stay or leave?

LA MORA, Mexico – Row after row of pomegranate tree branches hang low with ripe red fruit, bursting open with the sweet tangy seeds inside. They line essentially every home in La Mora, a small community of about 30 houses nestled among cloud-covered desert mountains in eastern Sonora.

The idyllic conditions are what drew these fundamentalists from the United States to this town in Mexico nearly 50 years ago. A river that flows year-round through the desert valley feeds the rich soil, and the community works together to grow pomegranates and pecan trees.

November is harvest season, and this year's harvest was about to get under way when the idyll was shattered. Gunmen attacked three vehicles on a mountain road, leaving three mothers and six children dead.

In this place some 70 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, the shootings played out against a backdrop of ongoing drug-smuggling and rising cartel violence region-wide.

And the families at La Mora – who hold both U.S. and Mexican citizenship – found themselves grappling with a question.

To stay or leave?

David Langford is consoled his children and family members during the funeral of his wife, Dawna Ray Langford, and their children Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were ambushed by gunmen near Rancho La Mora, Mexico. Governor of Sonora, Mexico, Claudia Artemiza Pavlovich Arellano, also attended the funeral. -- Photo by Nick Oza, Gannett More

La Mora: Motive one of the many questions after family is massacred in Mexico

Their contradicting feelings were evident during the first two funeral services held in La Mora this week.

The tragedy brought together friends and families from all over the United States and northern Mexico, to the place many of them were born or spent significant amounts of time in at some point during their lives.

The first funeral service on Thursday honored Dawna Langford, 43, and two of her children Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2. During the service, her husband David Langford described how the ambush had already changed his community and only heightened his sense of insecurity.

“This community here will forever, ever be changed,” said David Langford, Dawna’s husband, during her funeral. “One of the biggest things to our lives is the safety of our family, and I don’t feel safe. I haven’t for a few years here.

“The atrocity of this crime, to me, I can’t even comprehend it. It’s gonna take years for me to even get over this. To me this is no little thing,” Langford said. “I do not feel safe here, and I won’t because the truth is we are not safe here at the community.”

But just a few hours later, the same community members who bid farewell to Dawna and her two children, also honored Rhonita Miller, 30, and four of her children: Howard, 12, Krystal, 10, and eight-month-old twins Titus and Tiana.

Mexico ambush killings: Family, friends mourn final victim

An ongoing discussion

During their service, her father Adrian LeBaron – who lives in Colonia LeBaron, a community with similar origins, but much larger than La Mora – seemed almost defiant in explaining their community’s role in northern Mexico, despite the attack that took away his daughter and four grandchildren.

“Reporters ask me, 'Why are you so intent on staying here in La Mora, or here in LeBaron?'” he said. “I tell them that La Mora isn’t the best place for those who are from La Mora, and LeBaron isn’t the best place for the LeBaron. I say it’s the only place. We wouldn’t know how to live differently.”

It's unclear how many of the 30 or so families living in La Mora will leave. Already several of the houses at the ranch stand empty, as more and more families choose the safety of the United States.

Families living in La Mora and even more that traveled there for the funeral services said the decision to stay or leave is an ongoing discussion among themselves. Almost everyone acknowledged there will be some people leaving for good because of the shootings.