Deadly amounts of narcotics, semi-automatic gun seized after search warrant in Kettering

Narcotics, cash and a semi-automatic shotgun were found after a search warrant in Kettering.

The Kettering Police Department Vice and Narcotics unit conducted a search warrant after “months of hard work and intel gathering”, according to social media post by the police department.

Investigators found 0.75 pounds of fentanyl, 0.5 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $1,500 cash and a semi-automatic shotgun, police said.

Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, equal to 10 to 15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Information about where the search warrant was conducted or if anyone was taken into custody was not included in the social media post.

