Deadly Arctic blast brings 30 inches of snow to Michigan and 30-degree temps to Florida

It was literally freezing in Florida and Alabama while parts of Maine, Michigan and New York were digging out from a foot of snow Wednesday as a historically early and deadly Arctic air mass gripped much of nation.

Records, some dating back more than 100 years, were toppled as the front continued its ferocious roll for a third day.

The entire state of Alabama was under a freeze warning as temperatures dipped into the 20s and below, breaking records at more than 100 sites. The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, citing the "widespread, significant freeze" for Alabama and Florida's Panhandle, urged residents to protect exposed pipes, keep pets warm and check on neighbors.

In Florida, the average low temperature for November in Pensacola is 50 degrees. It was 20 degrees colder Wednesday morning.

"30 here near Pensacola Beach," tweeted resident Robert Pooley. "Hate it!"

Record lows were recorded Wednesday morning from Birmingham, Alabama, to Burlington, Vermont. Birmingham's low of 18 degrees bested by four degrees a record that stood since 1911.

New York City; Buffalo, New York; and parts of Ohio have set records. In Kansas alone at least six cities, including Wichita, set cold records for the date Tuesday.

In Missouri, St. Louis dropped to 11 degrees, breaking a record for the date that stood for more than 100 years.

It snowed in Texas just 60 miles from the Mexican border – and more intensely farther north. Parts of Michigan were digging out from up to 30 inches of snow. Buffalo set records with more than 11 inches. Parts of Maine and Vermont were hit with a foot of snow as the system roared into its third day.

“Visibility dropped as low as one-fourth of a mile at times ... as heavy lake effect snow squalls continued moving through northeastern Ohio,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Derek Witt said.

In Michigan, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said two women, ages 81 and 64, and a 57-year-old man were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on snowy, icy roads. In Kansas, the Highway Patrol said an 8-year-old girl died in a three-vehicle wreck.

Authorities in Ohio were investigating two fatal wrecks on snowy roads, and a passenger bussed toppled on its side in Syracuse, New York, although no serious injuries were reported.

Record-challenging low temperatures were everywhere. Single-digit temperatures descended on much of the Midwest, where Detroit sank to 7 degrees, breaking a record of 12 for the day.

Cristen Hamilton, a stay-at-home mom in Chicago’s northside neighborhood of Lakeview, had no problems with the early winter weather.

“I’m a transplant from Northern California, so I think it’s fantastic to have snow and clear skies and cold weather compared to fire and smoke and blackouts," she said. "I’m very happy with Chicago at 20 degrees."

Drastically colder than normal temperatures stretched all the way to the Atlantic Coast.Temperatures dipped into the low 20s in Atlanta and in Jackson, Mississippi. Similar numbers swept across the East Coast – New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C.

Many of these cities often see temperatures that low, just not very often two weeks before Thanksgiving, said AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys.

"We will be challenging records everywhere," he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arctic blast leaves at least 4 dead; Florida drops below freezing