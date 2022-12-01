Deadly argument on Wichita street nets shooter more than 23 years in prison

A Wichita man who gunned down another man during a fight on a Wichita street in 2019 will spend 23 years, nine months in prison. said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Isaac Phillips, 38, was sentenced Thursday by Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush in the June 1, 2019, shooting death of 28-year-old Ivell Ray of Wichita.

Wichita police have said Phillips fatally shot Ray multiple times in the face and neck in the 400 block of North New York, near Third and Hydraulic. Witnesses told authorities Ray had been riding a bicycle in the area and joking about shooting up apartments before the slaying. A family member of Phillips had complained to him about Ray’s behavior and comments before Phillips showed up and killed him, an affidavit released by the court says.

Phillips pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to counts of second-degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, court records show.