'Deadly brew': Amid soaring crime, Memphis cops lowered bar

34
BERNARD CONDON, JIM MUSTIAN and ADRIAN SAINZ
·7 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Beyond the beating, kicking, cursing and pepper spraying, the video of Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest at the hands of young Memphis police officers is just as notable for what's missing — any experienced supervisors showing up to stop them.

That points to a dangerous confluence of trends that Memphis’ police chief acknowledged have dogged the department as the city became one of the nation’s murder hotspots: a chronic shortage of officers, especially supervisors, increasing numbers of police quitting and a struggle to bring in qualified recruits.

Former Memphis police recruiters told The Associated Press of a growing desperation to fill hundreds of slots in recent years that drove the department to increase incentives and lower its standards.

“They would allow just pretty much anybody to be a police officer because they just want these numbers,” said Alvin Davis, a former lieutenant in charge of recruiting before he retired last year out of frustration. “They’re not ready for it."

The department offered new recruits $15,000 signing bonuses and $10,000 relocation allowances while phasing out requirements to have either college credits, military service or previous police work. All that's now required is two years' work experience — any work experience. The department also sought state waivers to hire applicants with criminal records. And the police academy even dropped timing requirements on physical fitness drills and removed running entirely because too many people were failing.

“I asked them what made you want to be the police and they’ll be honest — they'll tell you it’s strictly about the money,” Davis said, adding that many recruits would ask the minimum time they would actually have to serve to keep the bonus money. “It’s not a career for them like it was to us. It’s just a job.”

Another former patrol officer-turned-recruiter who recently left the department told the AP that in addition to drawing from other law enforcement agencies and college campuses, recruits were increasingly coming from jobs at the McDonald’s and Dunkin’ drive-thrus.

In one case, a stripper submitted an application. And even though she didn’t get hired, it reinforced the message that “anyone can get this job. You could have any type of experience and be the police.”

“There were red flags,” said the former recruiter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel and hiring. “But we’re so far down the pyramid nobody really hears the little person."

Many young officers, before ever walking a beat with more experienced colleagues, found themselves thrust into specialized units like the now-disbanded SCORPION high-crime strike force involved in Nichols’ arrest. Their lack of experience was shocking to veterans, who said some young officers who transfer back to patrol don’t even know how to write a traffic ticket or respond to a domestic call.

“They don’t know a felony from a misdemeanor,” Davis said. “They don’t even know right from wrong yet.”

Memphis police did not respond to requests for comment about their hiring standards.

Of the five SCORPION team officers now charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ Jan. 7 beating, two had only a couple of years on the force and none had more than six years’ experience.

One of the officers, Emmitt Martin III, 30, a former tight end on the Bethel University football team, appeared to have had at least one arrest, according to files from the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, a state oversight agency. But the date and details of the case were blacked out.

The section for arrests in the agency's file for another officer, Demetrius Haley, 30, who worked at a Shelby County Corrections facility before joining the force, was also redacted from the state records. Haley was sued for allegedly beating an inmate there, which he denied, and the case was dismissed because papers had not been properly served.

“If you lower standards, you can predict that you’re going to have problems because we’re recruiting from the human race,” said Ronal Serpas, the former head of the police in Nashville and New Orleans and the Washington State Patrol. “There’s such a small number of people who want to do this and an infinitesimally smaller number of people we actually want doing this.”

Memphis, in many ways, stands as a microcosm of the myriad crises facing American policing. Departments from Seattle to New Orleans are struggling to fill their ranks with qualified officers amid a national movement of mounting scrutiny and calls for reform in the wake of the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Boosting staffing was a major goal of Memphis police Director Cerelyn Davis when she took over in June 2021, with her department announcing it was aiming to increase staff from 2,100 to 2,500, close to the size of the force a decade ago. Instead, the police ranks have dropped to 1,939 officers — like the city, majority Black — even as the population has increased and the number of homicides topped 300 in each of the past two years.

A big part of the reason for the dwindling ranks is that more than 1,350 officers either resigned or retired over the past decade — more than 300 in the last two years alone.

In an interview with the AP last week, Davis said a lack of supervisors was a particular concern, noting that 125 new supervisor slots have been approved by the city but still not filled.

Davis said the department is investigating, among other things, why a supervisor failed to respond to Nichols’ arrest despite department policy that requires a ranking officer when pepper spray or a stun gun has been deployed.

“If that had happened somebody could have been there to intercept what happened,” Davis said.

“Culture eats policy for lunch in police departments,” she added. “If you don’t have the checks and balances you will have problems."

Michael Williams, former head of the Memphis Police Association, the officers' union, said strict supervision is essential, especially for the specialized teams like SCORPION.

“Why would you have an elite task force that you know is designed for aggressive policing and you don’t cover your bases? They may have to shoot someone. They may have to kick someone’s door down. They may have to physically restrain someone,” Williams said. “You should have experienced people around to restrain them and keep them from going down a dark path.”

Longtime observers of the Memphis police say this is not the first moment of reckoning for a department with a history of civil rights abuses.

After the 2015 death of Darrius Stewart, a 19-year-old Black man fatally shot by a white police officer, activists and U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Tennessee Democrat, called on the U.S. Justice Department to conduct a “pattern or practice” investigation of civil rights violations in the department. Such inquiries often result in sweeping reforms, including staffing and training overhauls.

Carlos Moore, an attorney for Stewart's family, warned the Justice Department at the time of a deadly trend that preceded Stewart's death. “There have been over 24 suspicious killings of civilians by officers of the Memphis Police Department since 2009," he wrote in a 2015 letter obtained by AP, “and not one officer has been indicted for killing unarmed, largely Black young men.”

The Justice Department decided not to open such an inquiry for reasons it didn't explain at the time, and it declined to comment this week.

“The Department of Justice missed a golden opportunity to properly investigate the Memphis Police Department,” Moore said in an interview. “It was just as corrupt then as it is now.”

Thaddeus Johnson, a former Memphis police officer who is now a criminal justice professor at Georgia State University, said the missed chance for federal intervention allowed the problems of the department — soaring crime, community distrust and chronic understaffing — to fester until they exploded.

“A deadly brew came together," he said. “But that same mixture is in many other places, too, where the bubble just hasn’t burst yet.”

___

Condon and Mustian reported from New York

___

Contact AP’s global investigative team at Investigative@ap.org or https://www.ap.org/tips/

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill. Here's what Super Bowl 57 stars are listening to.

    Patrick Mahomes isn't listening to "Dreams and Nightmares" anymore. JuJu Smith-Schuster, however, doesn't have a problem listening to a Philly native.

  • Lauren Boebert Appears To Pray For Joe Biden's Death In Texas Sermon

    "Let his days be few and another take his office," the Colorado lawmaker said.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the blowout US jobs report may be bad news for stocks - and could lead to a recession this year

    Resilient employment data could spur the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, dragging down stocks and raising the risk of a recession, Siegel said.

  • Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

    Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families. Lee, a Republican, said he wants to create a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers." If approved, Tennessee would become one of the top spending states on such organizations known for dissuading people from getting an abortion.

  • Boyfriend sets woman on fire after dousing her in lighter fluid, California police say

    The woman had serious burns over 30% of her body, police said.

  • Klay Thompson hesitant to tempt fate with Basketball Gods over 3-point record

    Klay Thompson thought about chasing the single-game 3-point record, but decided he didn't want to tempt fate with the Basketball Gods.

  • ‘I almost died.’ Inmate describes being stabbed dozens of times inside Fulton County Jail

    Domence Flannigan, who is now out of the hospital and recovering in the jail infirmary, said the inmates who attacked him over the weekend were armed with homemade shanks.

  • Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution

    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. “Despite his self-serving claim of innocence, the facts of his guilt in this gruesome quadruple homicide remain," Parson, a Republican, said in a statement.

  • Colorado homeowners' Ring camera captures 2 mountain lions strolling across yard together

    Homeowners in Boulder Canyon, Colorado, are left "pleasantly surprised" after capturing footage of two mountain lions wandering together – as recorded on a Ring camera.

  • The 2023 Grammys Is Already Facing Backlash After Leaving Artists Out Of Its In Memoriam Segment

    The 2023 Grammys honored a bunch of people including Olivia Newton-John, Lisa Marie Presley, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Takeoff — but it also left out a lot.

  • 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case

    Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, was formally charged Monday morning during a brief appearance in a North Las Vegas courtroom full of his friends and relatives who had hoped to see him released on bail. Nevada law requires prosecutors to present convincing evidence that a defendant should remain in custody.

  • Seth Meyers Mocks Fox News’ ‘Dumbest’ Chinese Spy Balloon Speculation

    NBCWhile the entire news media was consumed by a Chinese spy balloon that the Biden Administration ultimately shot out of the sky over the weekend, Seth Meyers noted on Monday that it was an “especially big hit” on Fox News, whose “human news balloons could not stop obsessing over it.”“An entire network became obsessed with a balloon like a five year old at a birthday party,” the Late Night host said, joking that President Biden should have announced that he had invited the balloon to appear in

  • Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio

    Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into the sky from the derailment site late in the afternoon, about an hour after authorities said the controlled release would begin. The slow release of vinyl chloride from five rail cars into a trough that was then ignited created a large plume above the village of East Palestine but authorities said they were closely monitoring the air quality.

  • NJ charges Paterson officer who shot, wounded fleeing person

    New Jersey's top law enforcement official brought criminal charges Monday against a police officer he said shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely. Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Paterson Police Officer Jerry Moravek. The charges stem from a June 2022 incident in which Moravek saw the victim, who is not identified in the charging documents, run past him soon after hearing gunshots.

  • Don’t make these 5 mistakes with your Social Security

    What’s more, over 1 in 10 derive 90% or more of their total income from Social Security. With estimates from the Social Security Board of Trustees projecting that the program will only be able to cover 75% of the scheduled benefits in 2035, Ray says the benefits from the program “should not be something you depend on as your key retirement.”

  • Homes in Santa Clarita threatened by sliding hill

    The hill could still be moving and this could still be an active situation, authorities said. At least five homes were evacuated.

  • Santa Clarita landslide threatens multiple homes

    A sliding hillside has prompted the evacuation of at least five homes in the Skyline Ranch neighborhood in Santa Clarita.

  • Neo-Nazi Bonnie and Clyde Arrested for Plotting to Wipe Out Baltimore’s Power Grid

    Maryland State Police, Pinellas County Sheriff's OfficeA neo-Nazi couple recently out of prison may soon be back behind bars after they allegedly blabbed to an undercover informant last month that they planned to sabotage power stations in Maryland.Brandon Russell, 27, and his girlfriend Sarah Clendaniel, 34, are accused of plotting to shoot up five substations that serve the Baltimore area—an attack Clendaniel told a federal informant would “completely destroy Baltimore,” said Erek L. Barron, U

  • Florida’s struggle to teach Black history has become a battle over who controls the past

    Only 11 school districts in Florida have plans in place to teach the required Black history courses that Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state provides.

  • The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know

    A night in music brimming with shocking upsets, historic wins, tributes for artists like the late rapper Takeoff and hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the 65th Grammys were back in full swing Sunday. Once again, Beyoncé was in the running for the top honor. This year was widely seen as a chance for the Grammys to honor the superstar with a marquee award, especially on a night where she could have ( and did ) become its most decorated artist.