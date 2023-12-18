Deadly bus wreck on Garden State Parkway: This week in Central Jersey history, Dec. 18-24

Eight people were killed on Thursday, Dec. 24, 1998, on the Garden State Parkway when a charter bus bound for Atlantic City flipped over in Sayreville.

Travelers were tossed into the snow and others were trapped in the wreckage. The Bruins Transportation charter bus left the Canarsie section of Brooklyn that morning with 22 passengers.

A bus carrying 23 people from Brooklyn, N.Y., to Atlantic City lies on its side after crashing Thursday, Dec. 24, 1998, off the Garden State Parkway in Sayreville.

Here's a look at events that happened in Central Jersey from five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago this week.

Five years ago

Dec. 18, 2018: The Linden City Council passed an ordinance increasing Mayor Derek Armstead's salary from $73,425 to $100,00.

Dec. 19: It was reported Victorina Morales, of Bound Brook, who worked at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster while in the country illegally, was filing for asylum in the United States.

Dec. 20: John Bertram, 38, of the Fords section of Woodbridge, a gas station convenience store clerk at the Speedway Gas Station in the Clara Barton section of Edison, was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

Dec. 20: The Montgomery Township Committee voted to buy the development rights to the iconic landmark Mathews farm in the township, preserving it in perpetuity.

Dec. 21: It was reported that to help satisfy its affordable housing quota, the Hillsborough Planning Board approved a 175-unit apartment complex on Route 206 that would have 42 low- to moderate-income units.

Dec. 21-23: The American Repertory Ballet performed "The Nutcracker" at the State Theatre in New Brunswick.

Seton Hall guard Myles Cale, right, drives past Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins.

Dec. 22: The Seton Hall men's basketball team beat Maryland, 78-74, thanks to 27 points from star guard Myles Powell and 23 from his sidekick Myles Cale, plus a team effort.

10 years ago

Dec. 19, 2013: Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney announced the Legislature and Gov. Chris Christie reached a compromise on a tuition equality bill that would allow the children of New Jersey's undocumented immigrants to pay in-state rates to go to state colleges and universities.

Dec. 19: It was reported a federal civil-rights lawsuit ended the week prior when Bernards Township's attorneys agreed to pay $7,500 to township resident Albert Ascolese, who accused police of harassing his teenage son, Francis.

Dec. 19: The Assembly passed a bill to ban the release of arrest mug shots, 70-10, with Ocean County Republican Gregory McGuckin and other members of the GOP making up the bloc of votes against.

Bryan Kienlen of the Bouncing Souls.

Dec. 20: It was reported the 7th Annual Home for the Holidays show with The Bouncing Souls would be held Thursday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Dec, 29, 2013, in Asbury Park, with performances every night at The Stone Pony.

Dec. 21: In women's college basketball, Rutgers beat No. 16 Georgia, 61-58.

Dec. 24: It was reported the Clinton Sunrise Rotary Club had distributed nearly $11,000 to the 18 homeowners and the seven families renting the properties at Union (Hunterdon)'s Union Hill development, which suffered a fire in November 2013.

1998

Dec. 18: Five people escaped from a West Fourth Street home in Plainfield during a blaze that injured firefighter Isac Quarles, who was treated for first- and second-degree steam burns.

Dec. 22: It was reported that, according to a report by Data Advantage Corp. of Louisville, New Jersey hospital bills ranked third-highest in the country and had been rising at more than three times the national average in recent years.

Dec. 22: In women's college basketball, No. 15 Rutgers University defeated the University of Maryland, 81-61, at Cole Field House in College Park, Md.

Dec. 24: It was reported Aerosmith would perform on Sunday, Dec. 27, 1998, at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford.

1973

Dec. 18, 1973: By a 1,385 vote margin, North Plainfield residents dealt a defeat to the Board of Education's proposed $8.034 million building program.

Dec. 18: In boys basketball, although Union Catholic High School scored seven straight points in the last minute of play, South Plainfield won the game, 57-54.

Dec. 19: It was reported Democratic Gov.-elect Brendan T. Byrne said he approved of mandatory auto exhaust inspections in New Jersey beginning Friday, Feb. 1, 1974.

Dec. 21: Ten cars of a 109-car freight train of the Jersey Central Railroad derailed in Bridgewater, near the Olivetti Corp. of America building on Route 202.

Dec. 23: A holiday song fest was held at Plainfield High School when 20 music conductors from Central Jersey participated in a "Messiah" Sing-In.

1923

Dec. 18: The North Plainfield High School girls' basketball team lost to the Glen Ridge High sextette, 42-9.

Jackie Coogan in “Circus Days.”

Dec. 20-22: "Circus Days," starring Jackie Coogan, was shown at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

Dec. 24: It was reported the Atlantic & Pacific store on Division Street in Somerville was entered either that morning or the night prior and checks totaling $425 and cash at $210 were stolen.

