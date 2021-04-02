Deadly butt injection at Missouri hotel leads to prison for Texas woman, officials say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Texas woman will go to prison after she performed an illegal butt injection procedure at a Missouri hotel, officials say.

Nitica Deonte Lee, 49, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a woman’s 2015 death, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney.

Lee, who’s not a medical professional, is accused of “recklessly injecting” silicone into a 22-year-old woman’s buttocks at a hotel, officials say. Daysha Phillips, who lived in nearby Florissant, died four days later of a silicone pulmonary embolism, The Associated Press reported.

“Liquid silicone injected into individuals’ bodies can cause serious harm and even death, as this tragic case shows,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles Grinstead of the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Kansas City Field Office in a news release. “The FDA has not approved any liquid silicone product for body enhancements.”

Lee traveled from Dallas to give the injection at the hotel near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, officials say. She remained a fugitive for five years, including spending time in Mexico, before her arrest in July, officials say.

“We commend the victim’s family for their superhuman patience, fueled by love, that kept them focused on justice in the many years that this reckless individual willfully evaded our law enforcement partners,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in the news release.

