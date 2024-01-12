Deadly car crash in Billerica under investigation

Authorities are investigating after a man died in a car crash Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of Salem Road and Gray Street around 12:10 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle collision found that two cars, each carrying a driver and a passenger, had slammed into each other, according to Billerica Police.

Two people were taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, one of whom, an adult male, later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

The condition of the other person was not immediately known.

The two people in the other car were evaluated on scene but not transported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Billerica Police, with assistance from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Salem Road and Gray Street were closed while accident reconstruction was ongoing. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



