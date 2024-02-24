Deadly crash on I-270 leads to traffic backups

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Crews are working to clear the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 270 in mid-St. Louis County, leading to backups for drivers in both directions.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a crash from Interstate 270 around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of I-270 near Dougherty Ferry Road.

Glenn Zimmerman’s 2024 spring weather outlook

An accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Two vehicles were involved, but it’s unclear how many people were hurt or killed in the crash.

MSHP says it hopes to have lanes reopen within the next few hours. Meanwhile, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible until the scene clears.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.