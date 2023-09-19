Deadly crash closes road in southwest Charlotte as CMPD investigates

One person died in an accident on Sandy Porter Road and Delshire Lane in southwest Charlotte.

Just before 1 p.m., a Buick Lacrosse was driving on Sandy Porter Road when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected into oncoming traffic, CMPD says.

A Ford van crashed into the side of the Buick, killing the driver Isaac Lindsey Huey Jr., age 46.

The driver of the Ford van, Edgado Reyes, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ford had heavy front-end damage.

CMPD closed Sandy Porter Road is closed in both directions while they investigated.

It has not been released whether speed or impairment contributed to the collision.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates

