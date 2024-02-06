Deadly crash, fuel spill closes Route 30 in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash and fuel spill that has shut down part U.S. 30 in Adams County.

The crash is located just east of Route 15 in Straban Township. PennDOT officials say it happened just after 1 a.m. between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene and all lanes of the highway are currently closed between Calvary Field Road and Granite Station Road,

According to PennDOT, 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from tractor-trailer when it jackknifed in front of a neighbor’s home.

That neighbor, Ken Sassman, Jr. told abc27 he heard a loud bang and then looked outside after her heard sirens.

“I came out and saw the truck, and then when I came out the front door I saw the pickup truck on the other side of the tractor-trailer and I thought ‘Uh oh. This ain’t good,” he said.

Sassman, Jr. also told abc27 that some of the fuel spilled into his front yard.

PennDOT officials say it could take hours to clean up the fuel and all lanes of the highway remain closed. They have confirmed that the crash was deadly, but it is currently unclear who died at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.