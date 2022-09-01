Driver facing a murder charge after pedestrian struck, killed near MBTA stop in Boston

The driver involved in a death investigation is now facing a murder charge after a pedestrian was struck and killed near a busy MBTA stop in Boston, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office announced.

The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street near the Jackson Square stop in the city’s Roxbury section around 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Maximo Manzette, 54 was allegedly driving the vehicle and was aware of the victim’s presence, the DA said. The victim’s identity and age are not being released at this time.

Manzette will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Friday.

The Boston police homicide unit is leading the investigation.

There are no additional details available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

