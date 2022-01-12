🌱Deadly Crash In Levittown + Uniondale Moves To Remote Learning

Hey, people of Merrick! It's me again, Ash DeMello, your host of the Merrick Daily.

First, today's weather:

Breezy and not as cold. High: 40 Low: 30.

Here are the top five stories today in Merrick:

One person was killed, and two others were hospitalized following a crash on Monday. Officers reported to Wantagh Avenue in Levittown shortly after 9:30 AM on January 10 after a Dodge Ram struck two other vehicles. The 46-year-old male driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. (Daily Voice) Schools around the nation are struggling to remain open in the face of COVID-19 related absences of students and staff. Uniondale schools are among the latest to move to remote learning due to the spike in local cases. The district says students will do coursework from home for the rest of this week. (News 12 New Jersey) The Vaxmobile is coming this way! The Town of Hempstead is sending the local mobile vaccination unit to the Merrick Library on Friday. Click over to the article to find out how to make an appointment. (Merrick Patch) Are you looking to buy some real estate soon? Check out the roundup of local offerings over at Merrick Patch. A new chicken chain is headed to the area. Wing It On! is set to open the company's first New York location in Copiague next month. The wings eatery may already be familiar to many: the company sponsored the 2021 Chicken Wing Eating Championship and have a strong online presence with its Wings of Prey Challenge. (Long Island Press)

From our sponsor:

Today's Merrick Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Merrick:

Virtual Storytime - Hempstead Public Library hosts an online read-along for the toddler crowd. (11:00 AM)

Wine Down Wednesday @ The Ainsworth RVC - Enjoy live music, discounted flights and half-price bottles every Wednesday. (5:00 PM - 9:00 PM)

Wine Down Wednesday: Any Wood Workshop - AR Workshop Bellmore offers a DIY class on making your own cute plank decor! (6:30 PM - 9:30 PM)

Latin Wednesdays at Dang BBQ at Simplay - Get your dancing shoes ready for salsa, bachatas and merengue. (8:00 PM - 11:00 PM)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Nassau County Police Department offers the recap of County Executive Blakeman and Commissioner Ryder's discussion of the uptick in gun arrests. Get the details at Facebook.

It's pretty cold out there these days. Check out this list of warming centers in Nassau County at LongIsland.com.

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

"The Philadelphia SPHAs, The Life & Times of Basketball's Greatest Team" Book & Author (January 16)

Add your event

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Merrick Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ash.the.copyartist@gmail.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Wednesday. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Ash DeMello





This article originally appeared on the Merrick Patch