Deadly crash in north Las Vegas valley causes road closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the north Las Vegas valley.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive near MLK Boulevard.

Police said there was a fatality in the crash. No other details have been released at this time.

According to RTC Southern Nevada, all lanes on Lake Mead Boulevard between Comstock and Tonopah Drive were closed in both directions.

