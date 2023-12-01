Deadly crash reported after driver hits tree near St. Cloud lakefront, police say

Police and fire rescue crews in St. Cloud responded to a deadly car crash Friday morning.

The crash happened on Vermont Avenue and has the roadway shut down from 3rd Street to 4th Street.

Police said the crash involved a vehicle hit a tree.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate roads and to avoid the area.

