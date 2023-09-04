5 killed, 3 injured in crash involving multiple cars on I-85 and Ga. 316, Gwinnett police say

Authorities have reopened Interstate 85 after a traffic investigation.

Gwinnett County police confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that officers are investigating a deadly crash on the I-85 southbound ramp to Pleasant Hill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials have confirmed five people were killed and three were injured in the crash involving three cars.

The three survivors of the crash were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Gwinnett Co.: Crash investigation on I-85/sb ramp to Pleasant Hill (Exit 104) has the ramp blocked. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/M73ZwoDnTm — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 4, 2023

TRENDING STORIES:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: