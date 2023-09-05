5 teens killed after car flips 50 feet off Ga. 316 overpass onto I-85, police say

Police have identified the victims of a deadly crash after a car went over a wall and landed on the interstate in Gwinnett County.

The crash happened where Interstate 85 and Ga. 316 meet near the Pleasant Hill Road area.

Officials have confirmed five people were killed and three were injured in the crash involving three cars.

On Monday night, Gwinnett Police identified each of the victims. Three girls and two boys, all of which were teenagers.

Katy Gaitan, 17 from Atlanta, Ashley Gaitan, 16 from Atlanta, Coral Lorenzo 17 from Atlanta, Hung Nguyen 18 from Lawrenceville and Abner Santana 19 from Suwanee.

Police say three of the victims went to Lakeside High School in DeKalb County.

The three survivors of the crash were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach talked to crash investigators, who said that around 3:45 a.m., a car went over the wall from Ga. 316 to I-85 South and hit a third car on the highway below.

Multiple people were thrown from the car.

“I’d say it was about a 50-foot drop,” Cpl. Christian D’Allaird with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

D’Allaird said he believed that all of the people who were killed were in the same vehicle.

“As to what factors went into why the vehicle went over the wall, we don’t know that yet,” D’Allaird said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

