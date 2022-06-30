Deadly crash on U.S. 31 near airport

Jun. 29—Two people have been detained after a deadly crash at U.S. 31 near Garrett Road in Limestone County.

The Decatur Police Department posted that a chase ended in a wreck after a robbery at the Home Depot. Two people left the scene and law enforcement began a manhunt. All lanes north of Pryor Field Airport and south of Kubota Tractor Co. were blocked during the search.

Decatur Police, Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff's Office, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were all involved. The individuals are now in Decatur Police custody.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, according to ALEA's Highway Patrol Division.

Further updates will be available at enewscourier.com.